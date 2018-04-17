Pixelbook Deal: Up To $150 Off With Trade-in At Best Buy

As much as I hate to admit it, Best Buy is quickly becoming a great place to look when it comes to Chromebook deals. Don’t’ get me wrong, Best Buy is the go-to for millions on the hunt for electronics and they offer competitive pricing on tons of products. My only real issue with them is their distinct aversion for Chrome OS or at least educating their employees about Chromebooks. That’s all fodder for another conversation so, I digress.

Until may 5th, Best Buy is offering a pretty sweet deal to get a Pixelbook in your hands, recycle your old laptop and save you $150 all in one fell swoop. Trade in a qualifying and working laptop and you can receive up to $100 credit towards your Pixebook purchase plus a $50 Best Buy gift card.

In case you missed yesterday’s Best Buy deal on the Samsung Chromebook Pro, don’t forget to check out the Student Deals section. Buy with a qualifying student account and you can save 10% on the Pixelbook. According to the fine print, you can combine this discout with other promotions. (check store before you pull the trigger)

