Pixel Watch Deal: Don’t miss this second chance on our favorite WearOS device

You can always tell when a new product is low-key awesome when a few months after its launch, you can’t find anyone griping about it. There are few examples of this phenomenon better than Google’s Pixel Watch. The long-awaited WearOS device had been hyped for so long, it was difficult to know exactly how it was going to be received when it launched back in October. As with anything that Google releases, the Pixel Watch was under a microscope and there was no shortage of naysayers waiting in the wings to tell us everything that was wrong with the Pixel Watch.

Oddly enough, those folks have all but disappeared. Why? Well, I am prone to believe that the Pixel Watch really is that good and most of the very few complaints early reviewers had about it have been addressed in some shape, form, or fashion. Any way you slice it, the Pixel Watch is a highly-capable and very stylish smart watch that stands out from the crowd. I love the Pixel Watch and I’m not afraid to say that I still feel it is the best WearOS device you can buy.

If there was one barrier to entry that keeps many shoppers from moving to the Pixel Watch, it is likely the price. Now, that’s not to say that the price is egregious but $300+ dollars for a smart watch isn’t chump-change. There were many that exclaimed that Google’s Pixel Watch was overpriced at launch but I disagree. Yes, $399 for the LTE model is pushing the limits a bit but after a few months with that model, I wouldn’t bat an eye at buying another one. It’s just that good.

That said, getting a Pixel Watch on sale is never a bad thing and it could be the catalyst you need to finally experience this beautiful piece of Google hardware. Since its debut, the Pixel Watch has seen a couple of discounts but for the past couple of months, has been priced at MSRP pretty much anywhere you can find it. Thankfully, another sale has come around and you can pick up either model of the Pixel Watch and save $50. That makes the Wi-Fi only model $299 and brings the LTE version down to $349. You can grab one from the Google Store, Target(online only, and other authorized retailers but you can actually grab one from Best Buy and you may luck out and find one at your local store. Check the link below to find the model for you and see what’s in stock. You’ll be glad you did and don’t forget to check out some of the awesome new accessories out now for the Pixel Watch.