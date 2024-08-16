Pixel Watch 3 trade-in offers are better than expected

The Pixel Watch 3 is still a few weeks from hitting store shelves, but there are plenty of users already making plans to get their hands on Google’s latest watch when it arrives on September 10th. Retailers are fully aware of this, and as a result, there are some pretty competitive trade-in offers from Best Buy and the Google Store that make the idea of upgrading to Pixel Watch 3 that much more compelling.

The offers are similar for both, but from what I can tell, you can get between $100-$140 at both retailers for trade-ins like the original Pixel Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 or newer, Fitbit Versa 3 or newer, and many others. The max is $350 for one of the latest Apple Watch models, but that wasn’t what impressed me.

Best Buy’s Pixel Watch 3 trade-in program

Instead, the fact that I can go trade in my dusty old Fitbit Versa 3 and get $120 or my old, heavily-scuffed Pixel Watch and still get $127 is pretty solid towards a device that starts at $349. And the Google Store is offering very similar swap options, too. So whichever place you prefer (I’d rather get it at Best Buy so I can just drive over and snag it), there are some compelling options on the table.