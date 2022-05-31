Upcoming Pixel Tablet may come with USI stylus support

Google managed to surprise everyone when it announced at its I/O conference that a Pixel branded tablet was on its way in 2023 to become part of what is now known as the Pixel Portfolio. Still, the announcement was shrouded in mystery as it was limited to showing us what the tablet looked like from the outside but lacking in any spec or feature details. As expected with a product announcement with very few details, many theories surfaced on what this tablet may include and which market it was meant to serve.

It now appears that one of the tablet’s features has been unofficially confirmed via a list of certified products on USI’s (Universal Stylus Initiative) website. According to The Verge, NuGiz spotted the entry, which is suspiciously the only one with Google listed as its company. The entry was removed this morning, but, as the Verge states, the Wayback Machine shows the listing first appeared there sometime in January, and I confirmed it was there earlier this morning when I grabbed the below screenshot.

As you can see, the entry references a tablet device from Google with the product name “Tangor.” Being that this is the only Google-branded tablet that we know of, it is presumed that Tangor = Pixel Tablet. If proved true, this would mean that the Pixel tablet will be compatible with a variety of third-party USI styluses and not necessarily a proprietary one, as there was no mention of a Google stylus.

This opens up so many possibilities when you consider the announcement of USI version 2.0 a couple of months ago and Google’s own Cursive App becoming the default handwriting app for USI-compatible Chromebooks. Google was very clear at I/O that it was all in on the tablet market and and making future Android tablets USI-stylus compatible seems like the next logical step. It all seems to be falling into place.