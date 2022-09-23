New leak confirms Pixel Tablet size and storage numbers

Once again, Kuba Wojciechowski is at it again with another Pixel-related leak. You may not know the name, but you’ve likely read about some of the leaks I’m talking about. He’s been involved in news surrounding the possible Pixel Tablet Pro, the 3nm Tensor G3, and some early Tensor G2 benchmarks as well. Out of nowhere, Kuba Wojciechowski has become the most prolific Pixel leaker in the last few months, and today continues the trend.

My first collab with @91mobiles is up, revealing new details about the Pixel Tablet including screen size, storage options, a bit of info about accessories and more! Go read it here 😀: https://t.co/bFqe7Fm2CP — Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ (@Za_Raczke) September 23, 2022

Via a collaboration with 91Mobiles, a few new details for the upcoming tablet have emerged, and they definitely don’t seem quite as mid-range as everyone has suspected. The leak comes via EVT units being shipped to India and the most interesting info here is the fact that there will be at least a 128GB and 256GB models available. Additionally, the leaked models come in with a 10.95-inch display (likely marketed at 11-inches on the box) and are confirmed to support USI as well.

Maybe not as mid-range as we thought

With the previous leaks and info we had, it seemed clear that Google was set to launch a mid-range tablet that can act as a sort of detachable Nest Hub. While that is still very likely, the inclusion of this much storage and confirmation USI support makes me a bit curious about that. The Pixel Tablet could still end up as a decidedly mediocre device from a performance standpoint, but I wouldn’t suspect these high storage options if that was the case.

Additionally, if the main use of the tablet was a Nest Hub-type of display, I’d think Google would skip USI support. Instead, adding this feature points to a device that is very much intended to be used out and about and in far more places than just the living room.

Again, none of these leaks confirm a flagship-level iPad competitor, but they do make the Pixel Tablet far more interesting in my mind. I was interested in it as a nicer Nest Hub with extended functionality, but if it is set to be a bit more than that, I think everyone would be good with that as well. Here’s hoping we get at least a few more details to add to the mix at Google’s upcoming hardware event in just a couple weeks from now.

VIA: 9to5 Google

Newsletter Signup