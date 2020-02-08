Poetic Cases launches Indiegogo to fund new Explorer case for Pixel Slate

Chromebook users have very strong opinions about Google’s Pixel Slate. While it’s easy to fall in love with the premium hardware, many (like myself) find the tablet to limited as a true all-in-one device to condone the hefty price tag that can flirt with $2,000 if you opt for the Core i7 model and tack on theGoogle keyboard and Pixelbook Pen. That’s not to say that the Slate isn’t a great device. As a matter of fact, last fall’s Black Friday sales saw some insane deals on the tablet bundles with a Google or Brydge and Pen for less than the price of Slate’s normal retail. Sure, it’s easy to recommend and I’m sure that many people took advantage of the bargains.

If you are the proud owner of a Pixel Slate and you find yourself using it as a tablet more than anything else, you’ve probably done what I just did and looked around for some form protective case to protect your investment. A quick search on Amazon and you’ll find there aren’t a lot of options. Sure, you can get any old sleeve that will hold your Slate or you can even put a skin on it but finding an actual case that’s made specifically to fit the Slate is a bit tough.

There is one company out there that has gone the extra mile to make a rugged case for the Slate. Poetic Cases didn’t ring a bell I first heard their name but their products look to be a perfect fit for those wanting a premium case with some extra protection. They currently make rugged cases for a variety of phones as well as protective and slim cases for tablets including iPads, Amazon tablets, Surface Go and even the Pixel Slate. Poetic offers folio style cases with kickstands, screen protectors and even a case for the Apple watch.

Their current cases for the Slate include the “Turtleskin” which looks very similar to cases from Lifeproof but to be clear, they aren’t water-resistant. They also offer the Slimfolio case for the Slate that folds back on itself to create a stand for your tablet. Now, Poetic is looking for a few Slate users interested in the best of both worlds by kicking off an Indiegogo fundraiser for their latest case in the Slate lineup. The Explorer case features the ruggedness you’d expect from a protective case and the versatility you want to get the most out of your Slate.

Poetic Explorer Case for the Pixel Slate

360 DEGREE TRIPLE LAYERS PROTECTION- With interior shock-absorbing TPU bumper and built-in screen protector. Wrapped in premium honeycomb texture folio case with secure magnetic wrap closure. Protect against all kinds of accidental drops and falls.

SAFE SCREEN PROTECTION – Extra raised lips and corners of the front hard frame provide super protection from drops, keeping your screen safe.

BUILT-IN-SCREEN PROTECTOR and PENCIL HOLDER – Front polycarbonate casing with a built-in screen protector adds a layer of protection without affecting screen responsiveness. Built-in Stylus holder nests inside cover so you will not lose it easily.

INFINITE VIEWING and TYPING ANGLE – Thanks to the grippy inner material that offers infinite adjustable viewing angles. The front cover can be folded and form a landscape stand.

The crowdfunding campaign has 58 days left and you can reserve your case for $35 and they’ll ship worldwide. The goal for the campaign is $17,500 but we have been told that Poetic will commit to producing the case if they get at least one hundred backers. We don’t use the Pixel Slate around the office as much as we used to but I think this would be a great option to protect it on the go.

Disclaimer: Chrome Unboxed has no affiliation with this or any Indiegogo campaign or Poetic Cases.