Google promotes Pixel “Guidebooks” ahead of Pixel 6a release

Google posted today on the Pixel Phone Help Community about a little-known resource that, if I am being honest, I didn’t know about until now. We are talking about Guidebooks, an online guide designed to help users get the most out of certain Google products and services. Right now, you can find Guidebooks on Android, Google Fi, Google Pay, Google on iPhone, Google Storage, Google Pixel, and Google services in general.

The specific topic being promoted today is Pixel phones, highlighting the most popular Pixel topics, such as switching from a regular Android device to a Pixel and from an iPhone to a Pixel. Other highlighted topics include getting around your phone and a camera overview. Below is the announcement posted by Kush M., Community Manager:

Hello Pixel Community, Your phone is important to you—but do you know how to make the most of it? Guidebooks are step-by-step lessons to help you get to know your Google devices and services. Pixel Phone Help Community

Welcome page for Google Guidebooks

The timing checks out considering pre-orders for the Pixel 6a open this Thursday, followed by its full retail release on July 28th. Guides such as these should prove useful to users, especially those coming from another ecosystem, although I’m assuming there will be a tour of some sort as part of the onboarding process. The “Switch to Android” app on iOS should also assist with that process.

You can check out the main Pixel Guidebook page and explore the guides available. I’m hoping these will expand in the future to include ChromeOS, the Chrome browser, and Workspace apps. There are resources already available for them elsewhere, but it would be nice to have them all in one place where you can direct someone asking for help on a specific topic.