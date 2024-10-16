Pixel Drop October 2024: big updates for all of Google’s devices

Coinciding with the update to Android 15, Google released another round of updates for their Pixel ecosystem, and this one is packed. The previously-named Pixel Feature Drops have gone through a bit of a re-brand and are now simply known as Pixel Drops. Though the name may have changed, the regular addition of some cool new features certainly hasn’t.

In fact, this update is so full of new stuff that I’m going with something a bit uncharacteristic for my normal posts: bullet points. Hopefully this helps you see the larger picture of updates for Pixel devices without getting so lost in the weeds. Here we go!

Pixel phone updates

As you’d expect, Pixel phones are getting the majority of the upgrades. Of course, the underpinning of this entire update is Android 15, but the sheer volume of new features aimed squarely at Pixel phones is pretty wild. Here is an overview of what’s on the way.

Night Sight for Instagram: Night Sight is now baked right into the Instagram app on Pixel 6 and newer devices. No more grainy, blurry night shots – just crisp, clear images ready for your followers.

Night Sight is now baked right into the Instagram app on Pixel 6 and newer devices. No more grainy, blurry night shots – just crisp, clear images ready for your followers. Underwater Photography & Video: The Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL are getting a nifty new feature that automatically adjusts your camera settings for underwater shots. Grab a waterproof case and capture those vibrant coral reefs or epic pool dives with stunning color accuracy.

The Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL are getting a nifty new feature that automatically adjusts your camera settings for underwater shots. Grab a waterproof case and capture those vibrant coral reefs or epic pool dives with stunning color accuracy. Theft Protection: Google’s taking device security seriously with a trio of new Theft Protection features. Theft Detection Lock, Remote Lock, and Offline Device Lock are rolling out globally to Pixel 6 and newer devices, giving you peace of mind if your phone ever goes missing.

Google’s taking device security seriously with a trio of new Theft Protection features. Theft Detection Lock, Remote Lock, and Offline Device Lock are rolling out globally to Pixel 6 and newer devices, giving you peace of mind if your phone ever goes missing. Private Space: Need a secure corner on your phone for sensitive apps and data? Private Space lets you do just that. Hide and lock away those apps with a PIN, keeping your personal stuff truly personal. This handy feature is available on Pixel 6 and newer devices.

Need a secure corner on your phone for sensitive apps and data? Private Space lets you do just that. Hide and lock away those apps with a PIN, keeping your personal stuff truly personal. This handy feature is available on Pixel 6 and newer devices. Audio Magic Eraser Upgrade: Audio Magic Eraser is now coming to older Pixels! Not only can you remove unwanted sounds from your videos, but you can also fine-tune specific audio layers. Crank up the volume on your friend’s voice in a noisy video or isolate and reduce background noise. This enhanced Audio Magic Eraser is hitting Pixel 8 and newer models.

Audio Magic Eraser is now coming to older Pixels! Not only can you remove unwanted sounds from your videos, but you can also fine-tune specific audio layers. Crank up the volume on your friend’s voice in a noisy video or isolate and reduce background noise. This enhanced Audio Magic Eraser is hitting Pixel 8 and newer models. Astrophotography Toggle: A new toggle in Night Sight mode lets you quickly switch to Astrophotography mode. Just tap, slide, and start snapping those celestial wonders!

A new toggle in Night Sight mode lets you quickly switch to Astrophotography mode. Just tap, slide, and start snapping those celestial wonders! Object Temperature Sensor: The Thermometer app on Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro now uses your camera as a viewfinder, ensuring you’re targeting the right spot for accurate readings. Plus, you get live readings and the ability to save measurements for future reference.

The Thermometer app on Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro now uses your camera as a viewfinder, ensuring you’re targeting the right spot for accurate readings. Plus, you get live readings and the ability to save measurements for future reference. Pixel Weather App and Pollen Data: The Pixel Weather app is adding a pollen tracker, so you can stay ahead of those pesky allergens. Check pollen index levels, types, and forecasts right on your Pixel 6 and newer devices, as well as the Pixel Tablet (currently supported in France, Germany, Italy, and the UK). And speaking of the Weather app, the sleek redesign from the Pixel 9 series is now making its way to older Pixel phones and the Pixel Tablet.

The Pixel Weather app is adding a pollen tracker, so you can stay ahead of those pesky allergens. Check pollen index levels, types, and forecasts right on your Pixel 6 and newer devices, as well as the Pixel Tablet (currently supported in France, Germany, Italy, and the UK). And speaking of the Weather app, the sleek redesign from the Pixel 9 series is now making its way to older Pixel phones and the Pixel Tablet. Next-Gen Call Screen: Google’s helpful Call Screen feature is expanding to more countries, including the UK and Japan. Let Google Assistant answer those unknown calls and get a real-time transcript of the conversation, all on your Pixel 6 or newer device.

Google’s helpful Call Screen feature is expanding to more countries, including the UK and Japan. Let Google Assistant answer those unknown calls and get a real-time transcript of the conversation, all on your Pixel 6 or newer device. Gemini Live: Google’s AI chatbot, Gemini Live, is also expanding its reach to Brazil, Denmark, India, Japan, and Korea. Get quick answers, translations, and more, all through a natural conversation with Gemini on your Pixel 6 or newer device.

Google’s AI chatbot, Gemini Live, is also expanding its reach to Brazil, Denmark, India, Japan, and Korea. Get quick answers, translations, and more, all through a natural conversation with Gemini on your Pixel 6 or newer device. Widget Discovery: Discover new and useful widgets with the Widget Discovery feature. Get recommendations and previews of widget categories, making it easier to personalize your home screen. This feature is rolling out globally to Pixel 6 and newer devices.

Discover new and useful widgets with the Widget Discovery feature. Get recommendations and previews of widget categories, making it easier to personalize your home screen. This feature is rolling out globally to Pixel 6 and newer devices. Adaptive Vibration: Tired of your phone buzzing loudly in quiet places? Adaptive Vibration uses your phone’s microphone and sensors to intelligently adjust vibration intensity based on your surroundings. No more jarring vibrations in libraries or missed alerts in noisy environments. This feature is coming to Pixel 7 and newer devices.

Tired of your phone buzzing loudly in quiet places? Adaptive Vibration uses your phone’s microphone and sensors to intelligently adjust vibration intensity based on your surroundings. No more jarring vibrations in libraries or missed alerts in noisy environments. This feature is coming to Pixel 7 and newer devices. Gemini Extensions for Pixel Screenshots: Gemini can now access your saved screenshots! Just say, “Hey Google, use Screenshots to find [whatever you’re looking for],” and Gemini will pull up the relevant screenshot. This feature is currently limited to the Pixel 9 series in the US, Canada, Ireland, Australia, India, Singapore, and Malaysia.

Pixel Watch updates

Pixel Watch owners, you’re not being left out! This Pixel Drop brings some handy updates to your wrist, too. While nowhere near as sprawling of an update as the phones get, these are some nice additions for sure.

Loss of Pulse Detection: The Pixel Watch 3’s life-saving Loss of Pulse detection feature is expanding to Belgium, Italy, and Spain. This feature can detect if your heart suddenly stops beating and automatically notify emergency services.

The Pixel Watch 3’s life-saving Loss of Pulse detection feature is expanding to Belgium, Italy, and Spain. This feature can detect if your heart suddenly stops beating and automatically notify emergency services. Contacts App Upgrade: A new Individual Contact Tile lets you prioritize your favorite contacts, making it easier to call, message, or view their details with a single tap. This is coming to all Pixel Watch models.

A new Individual Contact Tile lets you prioritize your favorite contacts, making it easier to call, message, or view their details with a single tap. This is coming to all Pixel Watch models. Email Emoji Reactions: Express yourself with emoji reactions in Gmail, now available on all Pixel Watch models.

Pixel Tablet updates

The Pixel Tablet is getting some noteworthy enhancements in this Pixel Drop as well. Many of these are to help the Pixel Tablet work better alongside other devices in the Pixel Portfolio, so that’s a very good thing.

Notification Dismissals: Finally! You can now sync notification dismissals between your Pixel Tablet and Pixel phone. Dismiss a notification on one, and it disappears from the other. This much-requested feature is rolling out globally to Pixel 6 and newer phones and the Pixel Tablet.

Finally! You can now sync notification dismissals between your Pixel Tablet and Pixel phone. Dismiss a notification on one, and it disappears from the other. This much-requested feature is rolling out globally to Pixel 6 and newer phones and the Pixel Tablet. Panel Screensaver: Turn your idle Pixel Tablet into a smart home control center with the new Panel Screensaver. Control your smart home devices and view camera feeds while your tablet charges.

Turn your idle Pixel Tablet into a smart home control center with the new Panel Screensaver. Control your smart home devices and view camera feeds while your tablet charges. Photo Frame Actions: Interact with your photos directly from the Pixel Tablet’s photo frame screensaver. Share, favorite, or archive photos with a tap.

Interact with your photos directly from the Pixel Tablet’s photo frame screensaver. Share, favorite, or archive photos with a tap. Clock Screensavers: New clock screensavers are coming to the Pixel Tablet, adding a touch of personalization.

New clock screensavers are coming to the Pixel Tablet, adding a touch of personalization. Cast to Nearby Devices: Effortlessly transfer media from your Pixel Tablet to your Pixel phone by simply bringing the devices close together. This handy feature is available globally on Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel Tablet.

Pixel Buds Gemini update

Last but not least, Google is bringing Gemini to older Pixel Buds models! The first-gen Pixel Buds Pro, Pixel Buds A-Series, and the original Pixel Buds can now access Gemini, Google’s AI chatbot.

This Pixel Drop is absolutely loaded with updates that really do bring improvements across the entire Pixel lineup. Keep an eye out for that update notification and get ready to explore all the new goodies Google has in store for you if you are a Pixel owner.