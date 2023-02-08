Pixel Deals Everywhere: Save on phones, watches, and earbuds

There’s probably never been a better time to hop aboard the Google hardware train. The Pixel 7 smartphone family? As solid as they come and one of the most affordable flagship Android devices on the market. Not to mention, you get that world-class photo action that you simply won’t find on any non-Google device. Along with the killer Pixel 7 flagships, there’s the stellar Pixel 6a that offers up the similar photographic abilities on a shoestring budget.

Next, you have the Google Pixel Buds Pro. While a tad on the pricey side, this newest iteration finally delivered on the promise of well-rounded features and true Google-y design. Last but by no means least, you have my favorite Google product of 2022. The Pixel Watch. The sleek design, great UI, and seamless integration with all my Google products makes it the perfect smartwatch for a tech head turned watch lover like myself. For a first attempt at a WearOS device, Google knocked this one out of the park. Over the past week, every one of the aforementioned devices has gone on sale and right now, you can pick up a piece of Google hardware and save as much as $300.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Starting off with the best Android phones of 2022, Best Buy is offering some deep discounts on the Pixel 7 family right now. If you activate the phones through your carrier at the time of purchase, the discounts get even better. For the smaller Pixel 7, you can buy the phone outright without activation for $499.99, a savings of $100. Activate it now and you can knock a cool $200 off which makes this phone a killer deal.

If you’re looking for the absolute best Pixel experience with Google’s premier smartphone, the Pixel 7 Pro is where it’s at. The 6.7″ Pixel 7 Pro features a second generation Tensor processor, 120Hz display, and the best Pixel camera setup ever made. This phone is absolutely beautiful from every angel and offers up everything a discerning shopper could ask for and does so for the very reasonable price of $899. However, you can grab the spectacular Pixel 7 Pro for only $599 at Best Buy if you activate today. Just want the phone? You can still pick it up and save $150. Either way, it’s a great deal on a great pair of phones.

Pixel 6a

If you’re looking for the Pixel phone experience on a budget, the Pixel 6a is easily the best mid-range handset out there. Powered by Google’s first-gen Tensor SoC, the 6.1″ handset still gives you all the awesome computational photography we’ve come to love without breaking the bank. You can buy this phone for $449 and rest assured that you’ll still get some of the best smartphone photos around and the phone itself still has a look and feel that you only find in a Pixel. Today, you can buy this sweet little smartphone $249 if you activate when you buy. At that price, it’s practically disposable but trust me, you won’t feel- like you’re rocking a cheap smartphone. Even if you don’t activate it today, you’ll still get this great little phone for $299 and that’s a very good deal.

Pixel Watch

I shared this deal earlier in the week but believe me when I say, it’s worth a second look. Google’s first attempt at a WearOS device was an absolute homerun in my humble opinion. As an analog watch guy who has also owned a few smartwatches, I haven’t worn another WearOS device that has wowed me the way the Pixel Watch has and still does. MSRP aside, I don’t think you can find a better overall WearOS experience. This is especially true if you’re already living life in the Google ecosystem. Right now, you can pick up the Wi-Fi or the LTE version of the Pixel Watch and save $50. It may not be a massive discount but it brings the Wi-Fi Pixel Watch down to $299 which is very reasonable for a device of this quality.

Pixel Buds Pro

Last but not least, we have Google’s latest ANC earbuds. When the Pixel Buds Pro first arrived, we were a tad disappointed that Google had launched another set of premium earbuds with significant gaming lag. Thankfully, it didn’t take long for a firmware update to roll out that addressed that very issue along with some other updates and tweaks. These buds offer premium sound quality, adaptive, active noise cancelling, swipe/touch controls and a discrete, comfortable design. At $199, they’re still a solid purchase but right now, you can pick them up for $149. If you’re not looking to spend that much, the Pixel Buds A-Series are also on offer for only $79.99. You miss out on some of the premium features but they’re still comfy earbuds with excellent sound quality. Find both models on sale over at Best Buy.