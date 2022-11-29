The Best Pixel Phone Deals for Cyber Monday

If you’ve been wanting to get your hands on a Pixel phone but have been holding off until the right deal comes along, I got news for you: Today is your day. Cyber Monday is here, and there are Pixel deals abound. You will find them at the usual suspects in the U.S., such as Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, and if you feel like a change is overdue, you can even trade in that old iPhone and get a pretty sweet trade-in deal. Check out the options available below.

Pixel 6a

Get the best “budget” phone out there right now for just $299. This price is good at most of the major U.S. retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and even at the Google Store.

Pixel 7

The Pixel 7 is on sale right now for $499 at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and the Google Store. This discounted price shaves off $100 from the regular price, which is a pretty great deal.

Pixel 7 Pro

Google’s latest flagship phone is also on sale for $749 at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and the Google Store. If you’ve been eyeing this phone, this is a deal you cannot afford to pass up, as it is a $150 discount off the regular price.

Trade-Ins

If the prices above are still a bit too steep and you happen to have another device lying around that you’re willing to part with, you’ll be glad to know that there are plenty of trade-in deals available. You should check with your individual carriers, but for example, Best Buy will give you $245 for a Pixel 4a and $270 for a Pixel 4XL. That’s an amazing value! We have included Best Buy’s trade-in values for Apple, Samsung, and Pixel phones below for your convenience.

AT&T will give you a Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro pretty much for free and then some when you trade in an eligible device. Just for fun, I plugged in a 64GB Pixel 4 to see what the trade-in value would be and was extremely surprised with the results. Just be aware that to be eligible for this trade-in value, you need to sign up for an unlimited plan on the new phone that you purchase.

T-Mobile has trade-in deals as well, but they’re not as generous as AT&T’s. You can get $300 off a Pixel 7 series phone when trading in an iPhone X and newer, a Samsung Galaxy S21 and newer, or a Google Pixel 4XL and newer. However, if you have the Magenta MAX plan, you can trade in any of the above-mentioned devices, among others, and get your Pixel 7/7 Pro for free.

All you Verizon customers can also take advantage of a $700 savings on a Pixel 7 and $900 on a Pixel 7 Pro when you trade in your old or damaged phone with select 5G Unlimited plans. Plus, you also get $200 when you switch. Verizon only specifies that your damaged phone must be free of battery damage, such as swelling, leaking, or too hot to touch, but you have 30 days to complete your trade-in, and you get your credit over a period of 36 months.

