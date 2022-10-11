Pixel Buds Pro are down to their lowest ever price basically everywhere

Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, Target: you name it. The Pixel Buds Pro are down to their lowest-ever price right now and this is clearly a coordinated effort by Google to push their latest earbuds out to more people in the midst of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro launch hype. It’s not a terrible idea by any means, and the best part of this deal is the fact that you can go snag a set of these earbuds basically anywhere you decide to shop for them. Well, except for the Google Store.

Now at $159, the Pixel Buds Pro come into a great deal more focus, making them a very interesting accessory to consider as Google’s latest phones and the Pixel Watch are all becoming available for purchase. With a standard MSRP of $199, it feels like you really have to like the Pixel Buds or Pixel products in general to really give these a thought. For $159, it becomes a little bit less of difficult a decision.

Don’t get me wrong, $159 for earbuds is still a lot, but compared with the latest from Apple, this price becomes very attractive and the Pixel Buds Pro most definitely hold their own from a cost-to-benefit ratio standpoint. With excellent noise cancellation, transparency mode, overall sound and battery life, the Pixel Buds Pro don’t really slouch in any area, making them a great companion for Android fans and especially for Pixel users.

With the seamless pairing between the Pixel Buds Pro and the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, there’s no doubt Google is trying to make the decision to pick up a pair a bit more simple for potential buyers. With the Pixel 7 Pro in my pocket and the Pixel Watch on my wrist at this point, I’m headed back to the Pixel Buds Pro for a bit to see how nice it is to have the entire Pixel ecosystem at my disposal. If you have the new Pixel 7 or 7 Pro on the way, maybe this is a good time for you to do the same.

