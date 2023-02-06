Pixel Buds Pro are finally back on sale and you can get them for $149

Of all of the hardware Google released in 2022, the Pixel Buds Pro were easily the most-improved items on the list. Coming on the heels of the somewhat-defunct Pixel Buds and the cleaned-up Pixel Buds A-Series, the Pixel Buds Pro had a lot to correct for Google in the wireless earbuds space. When they were announced, I was excited but skeptical, having been burned before by Google’s promises around wireless sound.

But their announcement at Google I/O 2022 was simpler than in the past with far less pomp and circumstance, and that made me hope they’d quietly solved the ongoing issues and missing features in their earbuds once and for all. And when the Pixel Buds Pro did finally arrive, I wasn’t disappointed. My early time with them was a bit of a bummer thanks to some serious gaming lag, but that issue has since been fixed.

Now, using the Pixel Buds Pro is pretty delightful. They still aren’t the best fit for my ears (that is a 100% subjective thing), but the features and sound quality make me get over that pretty quickly. With the industry’s best touch-based controls, rock-solid ANC, and arguably the best transparency mode you can get, the Pixel Buds Pro are quickly becoming my favorite set of earbuds to recommend to anyone looking for a great all-around experience.

And right now you can get them for $50 off, putting these great earbuds all the way down to $149 at Best Buy right now. How long will that last? No clue, but the last time they were on sale for this price and the sale ended, they returned to full price for over two months. If you’ve been interested in these earbuds and have been waiting for them to go on sale again, now is your chance. This discount doesn’t happen too often, so I’d jump on it quick if you were in the market.

