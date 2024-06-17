Pixel 8 screen issues? Google’s got you covered with extended repairs

Google has heard Pixel 8 owner’s gripes about those pesky vertical lines and flickering displays. Google has quietly announced an extension to its repair program for affected devices so if these annoying screen issues plague your Pixel 8, you could be in for a free fix, up to three years after your purchase.

The news comes from Google’s Pixel Help Community blog (via The Verge), where the company confirmed the expanded coverage for Pixel 8’s exhibiting a verticle line or display flicker. There is a catch, though. Google or an authorized repair partner will need to verify your phone’s eligibility based on the IMEI so there is a chance not all devices will qualify.

This isn’t the first time Google has faced user complaints about Pixel phone glitches. Even going back to the Nexus program, Google has had their fair share of quirks and these latest flagship phones, unfortunately, continue this trend. Just when we thought the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro were in the clear, users started reporting ripple-like defects on their brand-new screens. And now we’re dealing with the pink vertical lines and flickering displays.

Despite these hiccups, Google has committed to a generous seven-year software update cycle for all Pixel 8 models. But on the hardware side, the warranty still only covers you for a single year so this extended repair program is a welcome change for Pixel 8 owners facing those annoying screen issues.

Curiously, the Pixel 8 Pro is not included in this expanded repair program, even though some Reddit users have reported similar vertical line issues on the Pro model, too. Whether Google will extend the same courtesy to Pro owners remains to be seen but if you are experiencing issues, I’d definitely recommend still trying to submit a warranty claim.

So if you’re one of the unlucky few with a bad Pixel 8 display, it’s time to reach out to Google. You might just be eligible for a free fix! To get help with your Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, you can visit the Pixel Phone Help Center or go to your phone’s Settings app, tap Tips & support at the bottom, and then scroll down to the blue Contact us button. Let us know in the comments below if you’re experiencing these screen issues on your Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro.

