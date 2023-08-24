Pixel 8 series could be getting my dream group photo feature

For as long as group photos have been taken, I’d imagine we’ve all wished for a feature like the one that could be on the way for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. There’s no internal code name for it that we’re aware of just yet (I like “Group Top Shot”), but according to a poll sent out to some Google Pixel Superfans recently, there is clearly a new feature coming to Google’s latest phones that should make big group photos a far simpler process moving forward. Assuming you have a new Pixel phone in your hand, that is.

Some Pixel Superfans are getting surveys asking them about Team Pixel's sports partnerships.



One page asks fans to select scenarios that might be "influential" in deciding what smartphone to buy, and some of the scenarios may hint at upcoming features for the Pixel 8!



These… pic.twitter.com/VskXd9j0N9 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 23, 2023

Thanks to a tweet from @MishaalRahman, we can see that Pixel Superfans were recently surveyed to see what sorts of features would be influential in deciding on what smartphone to purchase. The first set of statements hints at a previously-rumored new feature for Pixel 8 in the Audio Magic Eraser that, frankly, sounds awesome.

But the second set of phrases from the survey points to a totally different camera feature that could make taking group photos far faster and simpler in the future. Taking the two statements from the survey, we can get a firm grasp on what Google is likely planning:

No worries if someone’s distracted during a group photo, your phone’s AI can still make it into a perfect group photo. Create the perfect team picture by merging everyone’s best shot with your phone’s AI technology, so everyone looks great. – via @MishaalRahman

Here’s what it sounds like to me. If you take Google’s existing Top Shot and apply it to a whole group all at once, you have the ability to fix up everyone’s face with just a single take. Perhaps its done via a longer exposure or simply by snapping multiple photos back-to-back, but regardless of the method, this new feature from Google will likely spit out better group photos with less effort than what you’ve experienced in the past.

Imagine – just like with Top Shot – Google’s AI being able to look at multiple photos taken in quick succession and then quickly identifying faces to choose the best version of each smile to stitch together the perfect one-take group shot. No more reshoots for closed eyes or turned heads. No more forcing the whole group to sit through 3 or 4 extra shots just to hope you catch one with everyone paying attention. It’ll be epic!

But, just like we say with any early release information, take this with a grain of salt. Though it seems quite likely this feature will show up with Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, there’s no guarantee. Until Google’s hardware event – likely coming in October once again – there’s nothing set in stone just yet. With only a few weeks to go until that time, however, we don’t have to wait much longer to find out if this one is legit or not. And if it is, I think Google will have a big winner in the camera department if they pull this off well.

