Pixel 7a renders leak providing a first look at the new Google mid-range

Rumors regarding the upcoming midrange Google Pixel phone – the Pixel 7a, have been swirling around for some time now with specs that seem more akin to a flagship phone than Google’s usual summer phone release. While some rumors say that the Pixel 7a could ship with a ceramic body, an upgraded camera setup, the same Tensor G2 processor, wireless charging, and a high-refresh-rate screen, high-resolution renders have now leaked that shed light on some, but not all, of the speculations. These renders come to us via Smartprix and OnLeaks, which include not only views of the device from different angles but also a 360-degree video for a more detailed look.

360-degree view of the Pixel 7a render

The device retains the familiar Pixel design language with the camera bar that has been its iconic look since the Pixel 6. However, unlike the one found in the 6a, which was enclosed in all glass, this camera bar looks to be enveloped in brushed aluminum, although we cannot confirm the exact material just by looking at the renders. In comparison to the Pixel 6a, the dimensions reveal that the 7a will be just about the same height but will be a bit wider and thicker (152.4 x 72.9 x 9.0mm on the Pixel 7a vs. 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9 mm on the Pixel 6a), but the difference seems so minimal it may not even register during day to day use.

When viewing the device from the front, one could see the noticeable larger bezels and thicker chin, which isn’t surprising for a Google mid-tier device. A punch-hole camera is found in the top-middle of the display, just like its predecessor, and the power button, volume rocker, and USB-C port seem to have been kept in the same location as well. Unfortunately, though, just like the Pixel 6a, there is no headphone jack in sight.

The leak also reports that the device will be available in two colorways, white and dark gray, with the white color chosen as the one pictured in the renders that features a silver frame around the device to match the same color of the camera bar. It is unknown if the dark gray option will have darker or even black rails and whether the camera bar will come in a matching color as well. Hopefully, there will be a third, more colorful option, just like “Lemongrass” was for the Pixel 6a.

Some of the rumors that remain unanswered by this leak include the material on the outside of the device, and frankly, with the renders being white, it does very little to debunk whether it will be ceramic or not. We also have no way of confirming one of the hottest rumors surrounding this device, which is its supposed 90Hz display, a detail that has made quite a few Pixel fans very happy. It looks like we’re going to have to wait a bit longer to get a bit more info, but knowing how these things usually go, we are probably not far off from the next 7a leak.

