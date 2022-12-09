Pixel 7 Pro camera macro mode gets better with new update

The macro mode that shipped exclusively with the Google Pixel 7 Pro engages automatically when the camera is near enough to a subject. This function works well, but there are times when you may want a bit more control and a more clear-cut way to switch between macro and standard mode. Fortunately, an update to the Google Camera app (version 8.7.250) is addressing this issue.

This new version of the Pixel camera adds a new “Macro Focus” control where you can cycle between having the setting off, on, or having it turn on automatically as it has been doing since its launch. These settings can be accessed by tapping on the drop-down menu that appears on the top left of the camera app when in use. This was reported on by the folks over at 9to5Google.

Setting this toggle to “Off” disables the feature and a message stating that “Macro is off” will show at the top of your screen whenever you point your camera close enough to an object. In addition to this, a white flower icon with a slash through it will appear; selecting this icon will return you to the Auto setting. By contrast, selecting “On” will leave Macro Focus enabled at all times, and you will receive a notification stating that “Macro is locked.” This last change effectively gives the Pixel 7 Pro a traditional “macro mode” as it works on other devices.

Even though Auto Macro Mode works well and I certainly have not had any issues with it so far, it’s always good to have the option for more manual controls. Pixel owners tend to trust Google’s magic sauce when it comes to computational photography, but it can’t hurt to have additional options for those that like to go manual.

Featured image by Triyansh Gill on Unsplash

