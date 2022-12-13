Pixel 6a returns to its lowest price ever to finish out the 2022 shopping season

While the A-series phones in Google’s Pixel lineup have always been known for affordability, the latest iteration – the Pixel 6a – has already dropped in price a couple of times since its launch. With an MSRP of $449, the Pixel 6a is a fine deal all on its own, but when the price drops, it drops substantially. A couple of times this year, we’ve seen it hit $299, and it looks like Google is ready to offer that price one last time before the end of the year.

For the time being, the Pixel 6a has dropped back to the incredible price of $299, and that’s a pretty crazy 33% off the normal $449. Again, the Pixel 6a is a great device with a fantastic camera, solid performance (thanks to the same Tensor G1 that powers the Pixel 6 Pro) and the new Pixel aesthetic that has been so well received since 2021, so seeing it hit this $299 price point again is pretty wild.

And, this deal is just in time if you were looking for an awesome gift for the holidays. I know I love giving tech-related gifts this time of year, but I love getting a deal on them, too. Spending $299 is likely reserved for close family members, but I’m sure there are plenty of you out there that would really like to be the one gifting a sweet, new phone to someone you love this season.

For this particular deal, I’d reckon it will stick around until the end of the year, but we just never know about these things. This discount is clearly driven by Google as it is the same price all over the place (the Chrome Shop link below gathers all of those in one place for your convenience), so when it goes away, it will likely go away across the board. If there’s even a hint of interest in this phone for this price, I’d take advantage of this right away. It would really be a bummer to miss it.

