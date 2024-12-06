Pixel 6, Pixel 7 and Pixel Fold get 2 extra years of Android OS updates

Google has just quietly updated it’s Pixel support page, extending Android OS updates for the Pixel Fold, Pixel 6, Pixel 7 series, by 2 full years. These devices will now receive a full five years of OS updates, matching the support window of the newer Pixel 8 and 9 lineups. Pretty sweet, right?

When Google first introduced its in-house Tensor processor with the Pixel 6 series, it was a big deal that marked a shift not just in hardware, but also in software support. Google bumped the update timeline from three years to five. But there was a catch: those extra two years were initially just for security updates. Android OS updates were still capped at three.

Fast forward to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 series and Google threw another curveball: a whopping seven years of both OS and security updates. This left many Pixel 6 and 7 owners feeling a bit left out. However, in this latest update to their support page, Google confirmed that the Pixel 6 and 7 series will now enjoy five full years of Android OS updates. This means you can expect to be running the latest and greatest Android versions well into the future. Here’s the official word from Google (via Mishaal Rahman on X) :

These phones, including Pixel Fold, will get updates for 5 years starting from when the device first became available on the Google Store in the US. This includes 5 years of OS and security updates, and may also include new and upgraded features with Pixel Drops.

Unfortunately, it seems the Pixel Tablet didn’t get the memo. It’s still stuck with the old three years of OS updates and five years of security updates. That could change in the future, but for now, the Pixel Tablet is the only Tensor device left out of this bump up in OS update support. Now, here’s an over-arching look at the latest Pixel update schedule:

7 years of Android OS & security updates: Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold 5 years of Android OS & security updates: Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold

Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold 3 years of Android OS & 5 years of security updates: Pixel Tablet

This is a big win for Pixel 6, Pixel 7 and Pixel Fold users, and it sends a message that Google is increasingly serious about supporting its devices for the long haul. While many Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 users might be at the point where they are on the lookout for an upgrade, it’s nice to know that until they do, their devices are still being properly supported.