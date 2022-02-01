Pixel 3 owners can bid farewell to unlimited, original-quality photo storage

Well, today is the day. If you are the proud owner of a #MadeByGoogle Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL, you woke up today and something was missing. If you’re an avid photo taker, you are likely already aware but for those who missed the memo, your unlimited, original-quality photo storage is no more. Before you panic, take a deep breath because all of your current photos are safe and everything is going to be okay.

What happened?

With the launch of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL back in 2018, Google doubled down on the company’s commitment to great mobile photography for the masses. As with previous models, the Pixel 3 line came with unlimited photo storage that allowed you to save all of your photos in original quality at no charge and not at the expense of your precious Google Account storage (Google One/Drive). However, that deal came with a caveat.

*Free, unlimited online original-quality storage for photos/videos uploaded from Pixel 3 to Google Photos through 1/31/2022, and those photos/videos will remain free at original quality.

Welcome to the day after. The unlimited photo storage is no more but you don’t have to worry about the pictures that you’ve already snapped. Heading over to the official Google Photos support page tells the full story. Any images uploaded prior to today, the 1st of February, will remain full quality and not be applied to your Google Account’s storage space.

You get unlimited storage in Original quality at no charge for all photos and videos backed up to Google Photos from Pixel 3 through Jan 31, 2022. Photos and videos backed up on or before that date will remain in Original quality at no charge. After January 31, 2022 new photos and videos will be backed up in Storage saver quality (previously named High quality) at no charge. Photos and videos backed up in Original quality will count toward your Google Account storage. Google Pixel Support

From this day forth, you will need to upload your photos in “saver quality” if you don’t want to take up your Google Account storage. This isn’t a big deal for the average user, in my opinion, as saver quality is still high quality and the pictures will look just fine. If you are keen on having the best version of your images uploaded to Google Photos, you may want to find an alternative long-term storage method like an external hard drive or you can upgrade your Google account to a paid Google One tier to get up to 10TB of storage space. Personally, I have the 2TB plan and it is more than enough for all of my high-def photos and everything else.

To switch your Pixel or any other phone to the free storage saver setting, simply open your Google Photos app and click on your avatar at the top-right of the app. Click Back up and Sync and select Upload Size. From there, you can switch to storage saver and prevent your photos from docking your Google storage. Additionally, you can change which folders on your device back up to your Google account. At the bottom of the Back up and Sync menu, select “back up device folder” and you can select and deselect your device’s folders on a per-folder basis. Now you’re in the know and you may go about your day carefree.