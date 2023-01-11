Pick up this powerful, eco-friendly Vero Chromebook and save $100

Eco-friendly. Sustainability. Green. These may seem like nothing more than industry buzzwords to convince consumers to invest in planet-friendly products but once in a while, a sustainable piece of hardware is equal parts environmentally beneficial and really awesome to use. Acer’s Vero Chromebook is a perfect example of that type of product. In all honesty, this eco-friendly Chromebook felt like a gimmick when Acer first announced it but the PC giant proved me completely wrong.

The Acer Vero 514 Chromebook is so much more than a planet-friendly PC made partially from post consumer recycled materials. As a matter of fact, this Chromebook is one of the most thoughtful and expertly designed ChromeOS devices we’ve seen in the office in quite some time. Despite being manufactured with all that repurposed plastic, the Vero 514 doesn’t feel cheap or poorly put together. On the contrary, the fit and finish are as on par with many premium devices.

As if the unique and premium design weren’t enough to make this Earthy Chromebook stand out from the crowd, Acer opted to go with some very impressive internals. This 14-inch clamshell comes equipped with a powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a whopping 256GB SSD. This makes the Vero as powerful as it is distinctive. With these specs, this Chromebook is perfect for casual and power users alike.

The Core i5 Acer Vero 514 Chromebook retails for $599 and honestly, that’s a very competitive price for a device that’s powerful and environmentally conscious. However, you can pick up this sweet, upcycled ChromeOS laptop from Best Buy at the moment and save $100. That brings the retail price down to $499 and believe me when I tell you that it is worth every single penny and then some. Check out the Acer Vero 514 Chromebook at the link below.