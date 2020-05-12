Pick up one of these rugged Gemini Lake-R Chromebooks for under $300

Shopping for a Chromebook lately has become a difficult task unless you’re buying bargain basement or top-of-the-line devices. A quick search of Amazon produces grossly inflated prices on Chromebooks that normally land in the $350 range. Best Buy, on the other hand, is simply out of stock on nearly every Chromebook that the retailer would usually have on-hand. Even the recently launched Duet Chromebook is sold out and it’s only been technically available for a couple of days.

That’s not to say that you can find a good deal on a new Chromebook that won’t send you immediately into buyer’s remorse mode. If you’re like many and you are in the market for a new or replacement Chromebook for the kiddos, CTL has replenished its inventory of the 180-degree ruggedized Chromebook NL71 and NL71X. These Chromebooks are designed specifically with the little ones in mind and feature the latest Gemini Lake-R processors from Intel. The rugged design includes a shock-absorbent frame, spill-resistant, anti–peek keys and reinforced hinges and ports. The NL71X model takes tough to the next level with CTL’s patent-pending X-Panel that doubles as a whiteboard. The external pressure-resistant frame will support up to 365 lbs. of downward pressure.

CTL Chromebook NL71X

On the inside, the NL71 lineup included Intel’s latest Atom line processor, the Gemini Lake-R N4020 and comes paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The latest in the NL7 family, these two devices feature Bluetooth 5.0 and wireless speeds of up to 1.73Gbps thanks to the Intel Wireless-AC 9560 card. The NL71 offers 1 USB-C port for charging and data transfer as well as 2 x USB-A, HDMI and a MicroSD card reader. To add to their value-factor, the NL71 and NL71X will continue to get software updates from Google through June of 2026 which means you kids can get through the better part of their elementary years with just one device. The CTL Chromebook NL71 retails for $269 but you can pick one up directly from CTL for only $239. The more-rugged NL71X is also $30 off at $269 and shipping is free on orders of $99 or more.

These Chromebooks aren’t just for the little ones though. These rugged devices are perfect for front-line workers that need a tough but portable device that can withstand the abuse of being tossed into a work truck. If your company is looking to expand its laptop fleet, CTL can help you get things up and running. Based in Oregon, CTL offers a full suite of Chrome devices and management services including white-glove deployment and Chrome management licenses. You can find the Chromebook NL71 series at the link below.

Shop CTL Chromebooks

Don’t forget, CTL also offers the most-affodable and well-equipped 8th Gen Celeron Chromebox on the market. You can customize your hardware and even slap on a custom paint job and you’ll be the proud owner of a custom Chromebox that’s versatile, capable and still under $300.

Shop CTL Chromebox CBX1