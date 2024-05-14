Patreon Members

We’re so excited to announce some changes to our membership community. We’ve loved working with Patreon but we’ve always wanted a membership platform that integrates directly on our website and that’s exactly what Memberful provides. It’s a backend solution that allows us to offer a more white-label membership on the site.

As part of this move, we have simplified our membership tiers. Moving forward, we will offer a $2 tier only that includes ad-free access to our website and access to Discord. We are also going to reinvigorate the Discord community with giveaways, AMAs (with some of the ChromeOS team), and more engagement from Chrome Unboxed so make sure you join in on the fun over there!

Here’s what you need to do!



Add your payment method

As part of this move, we were able to move all your membership details like renewal preferences, renewal dates, and personal information but we will need everyone to add a new payment method to the new system as soon as possible.

To do this, click the link above to log in to your account and click Add card.

Annual Members: We have prorated your membership and extended your expiration date based on your remaining balance for the year at the new $2 per month rate.

Monthly Members: We have extended everyone’s expiration date to June 1, 2024, to allow everyone time to add a new payment method to the system.

Change your membership price

Also, we have enabled a “Pay What You Want” feature. You can also change your pricing (as long as it’s not lower than the plan price) after by logging in and going to “Account > Subscriptions > Change Price”.

Authorize the new Discord

Since membership and Discord access are now managed by Memberful, we need everyone to authorize the new Discord bot.

Go to the link above to authorize the new Discord Bot. Everyone who is in Discord right now will have access until June 1 but on that day we will kick out anyone who hasn’t authorized the new bot.

Manage your account

Log in to your account to make changes to your email address, password, or other personal information.

Create your password

Visit our sign-in form by clicking the link above, enter the email address that you used to originally join Patreon, and click Continue. We’ll send you an email with a link and a code that you can click to sign in. The link and the code can only be used once and they expire after 24 hours.

Thank you all!

We appreciate each and every one of you who has supported Chrome Unboxed over the years. We are excited about this move and hope that it will allow us to grow the community and keep creating independent content.

If you have any questions, please feel free to send Joe or Robby a message on Discord or email us at info@chromeunboxed.com.