Parallels for ChromeOS expands support to more CPUs

Parallels is the industry leader in cross-platform software solutions. The company’s latest endeavor brings a full Windows desktop to ChromeOS to help enterprise clients make a smooth transition to a cloud-centric workforce. The purpose of Parallels Desktop for ChromeOS is to allow employees to have access to vital legacy Windows applications directly from secure, lightweight ChromeOS devices.

Since its release more than a year ago, the adoption of Parallels Desktop for ChromeOS appears to be a success with major players like Lenovo and HP heralding the platform. Parallels continue to push forward in the development of Windows on ChromeOS and recently, parent company Corel announced that Parallels Desktop for ChromeOS would soon be officially supported on even more devices.

with the shift to remote work, we have redoubled our commitment to democratizing technology by amplifying the access of our critical solutions to newer devices and platforms enabling greater productivity. We are excited for our solution to be bundled with the new HP Chrome OS Enterprise devices allowing users the ability to run Windows desktop applications on select HP Chrome OS devices. Prashant Ketkar, Chief Technology & Product Officer at Corel

Initially, Parallels for ChromeOS came with a recommendation of, at minimum, a Core i5 Intel CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Shortly thereafter, Parallels update its list to include more-powerful Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 Chromebooks. This time around, Parallels is expanding its list of supported hardware to include the latest 11th Gen Core i3 CPUs from Intel as well as the upcoming Ryzen 3 5000 series that should stand toe-to-toe with Intel’s 11th Gen chips. 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage are still recommended and likely necessary for a viable user experience.

This update means that even a wider range of more affordable devices will be available for Enterprise clients to outfit their laptop and desktop fleets and it speaks to the improved performance of Parallels a year after its initial launch. Now, IT admins can roll out fleets of Chromebooks with Zero-Touch enrollment and Parallels preinstalled and all the end-user has to do is log in with their work credentials and have everything they need immediately at their fingertips. If you’d like to give Parallels Desktop for ChromeOS a try, you can sign up for a free 1-year trial at the link below. All you need is an eligible Google Workspace account.