Our favorite Acer Chromebook Spin is on sale for $599

Looking for a last-minute holiday deal on a new Chromebook? Maybe you’re just in the market for a new device for yourself. Whatever your reason, one of our favorite Chromebooks of 2022 is on sale once again and you can get one in your hands as early as this Monday if you act fast. Of course, I’m talking about Acer’s beautiful Chromebook Spin 714. The latest in Acer’s long line of consumer flagships, the Spin 714 arrived this year with some new(and old) tricks and just enough iteration to make it another smash hit for the King of Chromebooks.

With an MSRP of $729, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 strikes the perfect balance between power, premium hardware, and affordability. While that may sound pricey for a Chromebook, it’s actually a very solid deal when you consider everything that this 14-inch convertible has to offer. You’re getting the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU that comes bearing powerful Iris Xe graphics and a respectable 8GB of RAM. That’s matched with an ample 256GB of storage and that’s just the beginning.

Like its 713 predecessors, the Spin 714 features a bright, crispy IPS touchscreen, plenty of ports, an aluminum chassis and much more. You get features that we’ve come to expect from flagship devices such as a glass track pad, backlit keys and even a stowed USI stylus. (The stylus is the “old” feature that I alluded to. An accessory that we haven’t seen since the original Spin 713 only improved thanks to USI.) Here’s the rundown on the full specs for the Spin 714.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 key specs

Intel Core i5-1235U w/Iris Xe GPU

8GB RAM

256GB SSD

1920×1200 14-inch IPS touchscreen

100% SRGB

10+ hour battery

USI pen included (internally stowed)

1080p webcam

Aluminum chassis

Upward firing speakers

Wi-Fi 6e

Bluetooth 5.2 Full-size HDMI port

2x USB Type C w/Thunderbolt

1x USB Type A (3.2)

MIL-STD 810H Certified

Backlit keyboard

Gorilla Glass trackpad

0.71″ x 12.3″ x 8.8″

3.09 lbs

AUE: June 2030

Android and Linux app support

Supports Steam gaming

Normally priced at $729, the Spin 714 has seen some major sales throughout the holiday shopping season. Last month, this powerful ChromeOS 2-in-1 dropped all the way to $479 which is insanely cheap for a Chromebook of this quality. If you didn’t pick one up at that price, you have my condolences. That said, you can still save a chunk of change on the Spin 714 as Best Buy has knocked $130 off of the price which brings it down to a very manageable $599. This Chromebook is well worth six hundred dollars and you’ll have a premium ChromeOS convertible that will last you well into 2030 with guaranteed automatic updates from Google. Grab one at the link below.