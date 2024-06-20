Onn 4K Pro vs. Chromecast with Google TV: Which $50 streaming device is better?

In the middle of 2024, we have more streaming content to pick from than ever before, so having a good streaming device is critical. While there are several options on the market, there are really two contenders that you should be considering if you want a solid, 4K streaming device: Walmart’s Onn. 4K Pro and the Chromecast with Google TV (4K). Both retail for $50 and bring similar features and experiences. So, which one deserves your hard-earned cash? Well, the decision is actually a pretty easy one – let me explain!

First off, we have to talk about the age of these devices. The Onn 4K Pro is fresh off the production line, while the Chromecast 4K has been around since 2020. Generally, newer tech means better specs and future-proofing, but Google’s track record of supporting its devices does level the playing field here a little. But overall, the much newer Onn is going to give you newer features and specs.

Under the hood, the Onn 4K Pro flexes its muscles over the Chromecast. It boasts a faster processor in the Amlogic S905X4, an extra gigabyte of RAM (3GB), and a whopping four times the onboard storage (32GB vs. 8GB on the Chromecast). With these specs, you won’t have to worry about running out of room the next time you want to try out a new streaming app or things loading slowly when you’re navigating the UI.

The Onn also sports a built-in 10/100 Ethernet port and a USB 3.0 port, offering more connectivity options than the Chromecast. The Chromecast can be expanded with an additional dongle but it doesn’t have these ports built into the device. These ports are also more easily accessible since the Onn connects with an HDMI cord instead of the dongle design of the Chromecast with Google TV. And if you’re not a fan of the Onn’s basic design, it comes with a little bit of 3M tape that you can use to mount the box behind your TV.

On the software side of things, the Onn. 4K Pro and Chromecast with Google TV are exactly the same. Both devices run Android 12, delivering an identical user experience that you can see for yourself in a video we did with the original Onn 4K streaming box.

The biggest difference that you will notice in day-to-day use is the remote and the Onn 4K Pro takes the cake here. It has more buttons, backlighting, a remote finder function, and a customizable button for your favorite app or TV input.

There was some confusion around the remote layout but Walmart has since confirmed that the backlit version is the official remote and will be shipping with devices after they sell through the first wave of devices that included the non-backlit remotes. Beyond just using the remote, the Onn also has voice commands with built-in microphones and a speaker, allowing for hands-free control.

In the end, it’s easy to see that the Onn 4K Pro is the streaming box that I’d recommend you spend your $50 on at this point. It has better specs, a better remote, and gives you the exact same TV experience as the Chromecast with Google TV. While there is a new Chromecast with Google TV rumored to be on the horizon that could change things down the road, we’ve also been waiting on this device for a while now, so I wouldn’t hold your breath. If you need a streaming device today, the Onn. 4K Pro is a no-brainer and I think you won’t regret your purchase!

