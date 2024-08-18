One of Pixel 9’s biggest upgrades didn’t get mentioned on stage

Over the years, it’s no secret that Google’s Tensor-powered Pixel phones have faced criticism for their modem performance. Google’s phones have been plagued by unreliable connectivity and battery drain issues since making the move to Tensor. However, as now confirmed by Android Authority, the Pixel 9 series marks a significant step forward with the adoption of a new modem.

Using the Device Info HW app, Android Authority verified that the standard Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold all utilize the new Exynos Modem 5400. This is evident in the baseband section, which lists a “g5400c” part number, distinct from the “g5300q” part number found in the Pixel 7 Pro that corresponds to the older Exynos Modem 5300.

Why a new modem matters

The Exynos Modem 5400 should be a big upgrade over its predecessor, the Exynos Modem 5300. It delivers the Pixel 9 family’s Satellite SOS support, and as Samsung asserts, this new modem should deliver enhanced overall efficiency compared to the older model.

This should translate to positive battery life gains in Pixel 9 devices, addressing a common pain point for Pixel users over the past few years. Furthermore, the new modem delivers faster peak download speeds (14.79Gbps versus 10Gbps) and improved speeds when utilizing the FR1 frequency band. Collectively, these improvements suggest that the Pixel 9 phones should provide faster and more efficient cellular connectivity than their predecessors.

How this all plays out in real world use is clearly yet to be seen, but between this upgrade and the new vapor chamber Google announced for the Pixel 9 phones, perhaps we’ll finally get Google-made phones that don’t struggle to stay cool and connected throughout the day. The hardware is beautiful, so fixing these common issues could be a massive deal to the overall reception of the Pixel 9 line.