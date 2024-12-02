One of my favorite all-around Chromebooks is still just $249 right now

I’m not sure how this is possible, but the mind-blowing deal on the Lenovo Slim 3i Chromebook Plus is still going strong. If you saw it last week, you know what I’m talking about, here. As one of my favorite Chromebook to use, it was wild enough to see it get a massive $300 price cut (bringing it down to just $249.99); but that deal holding on through the weekend is just as startling!

Seriously, I thought for sure this deal would be gone by this morning, but somehow it’s still hanging around. For what you are getting in this one, there’s simply no way Lenovo continues to allow this Chromebook to go for this price too much longer.

I’ve long lauded this Chromebook, highlighting its stellar build quality, punchy 14-inch display, snappy performance, and comfortable backlit keyboard. At its original price, it was always a solid contender. But at $249.99? It just feels like theft. Here’s a quick refresher on all the stuff the Lenovo Slim 3i Chromebook Plus does so well:

Sturdy build: Seriously, this thing feels incredibly sturdy and well-made.

Gorgeous display: The 14-inch IPS touchscreen is bright, colorful, and punchy, making it perfect for work, entertainment, and everything in between.

Solid peformance: The Intel Core i3-N305 processor and 8GB of RAM make multitasking a breeze and battery life a non-issue.

A joy to type on: The keyboard is comfortable and responsive, making it fantastic for long typing sessions.

For the time being, we can also add that ridiculously low price of $249.99 to the list! I’m still baffled that this discount has stuck around so long. If you’re even remotely considering a new Chromebook, do yourself a favor and grab this one before it’s gone. Trust me, you won’t regret it, and if you wait around and miss out on the ludicrous markdown, you might be kicking yourself later.