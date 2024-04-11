Once again, The Masters website is everything I love about the open web

The Masters tournament is underway, and yet again The Masters website/PWA (masters.com) is blowing my mind as it continues to push the envelope of how we experience big golf tournaments on the web. This year, as it has done for the past few years, the website’s capabilities and focus on personalized fan experience make it one of my favorite parts of tuning in for this legendary event. You won’t find this kind of coverage anywhere else and it is the ultimate companion for keeping up with your favorites at The Masters.

Calling this a “website” feels like calling my Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 a “phone.” This is far more than an informative place to read info. It’s an all-out interactive experience. Want to track a single player across every hole? Done! Want a personalized feed featuring your favorite stars? It’s a few clicks away. Imagine shot tracers visualizing ball trajectories in real-time, right beside live video! And with the ability to see the tournament’s biggest highlights, you won’t miss a single iconic moment.

Tracking Bryson on The Masters website

The awesomeness of the open web

For avid fans like me, this feel just as revolutionary as the first time I used it. This morning, though he’s not on broadcast TV, I am still following Bryson DeChambeau hole by hole, witnessing every monster drive and each par save on his way to the field-leading -3. It’s been awesome, and the open web is a perfect platform for this sort of thing, not requiring that anyone download anything. Just log on and watch who you want, when you want.

Even if golf isn’t your thing, the sheer technical brilliance of masters.com is a testament to the modern web’s potential. It’s a masterclass in web development that you can take full advantage of on your Chromebook, and that’s worth celebrating.

Those of us who love Chromebooks understand that they’re about way more than just browsing. Experiences like The Masters website are the future – powerful web tools that leave traditional, native apps behind in favor of a connected, always-updated solution. Chromebooks are built for this kind of innovation, and The Masters website is delivering on those capabilities in pretty spectacular fashion. If you haven’t experienced it yet, go give it a try!

