No more clickbait? YouTube is cracking down on misleading videos

YouTube is tackling the pervasive issue of clickbait videos with a new initiative aimed at removing misleading content. Starting in India, the platform will begin taking down videos that use deceptive titles and thumbnails to attract viewers, particularly those covering breaking news and current events. But according to a statement provided to The Verge, this effort will then expand to other countries “in the coming months.”

Initially, the platform will remove “egregious” clickbait videos without issuing strikes against creators. However, as YouTube educates creators about the new policy, enforcement will shift towards prioritizing new uploads.

We’re strengthening our efforts to tackle egregious clickbait on YouTube. This means we’re planning to increase our enforcement against videos where the title or thumbnail promises viewers something that the video doesn’t deliver. – The YouTube Team, India Blog

While the company’s intentions seem fairly clear, it does raise concerns about how YouTube will implement these changes. How will they define “clickbait”? How will they ensure fair and consistent enforcement? Will it include only political and governmental happenings or extend to other areas? Additionally, YouTube hasn’t clarified how exactly it will detect discrepancies between titles, thumbnails, and actual video content. The answers to these questions will be crucial in determining the impact of this new initiative on creators and viewers.

Ultimately, this move by YouTube highlights the growing importance of combating misinformation and creating a more transparent online video ecosystem. It will be interesting to see how these changes unfold and what they mean for the future of the platform. As of right now, it’s not clear if or when these changes might come to the US or UK but we’ve reached out to Google for more details and will share more if we hear back.