Talk To Santa With Google Home, Assistant

Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are firmly in the rear-view mirror, the holiday season is now fully upon us. For many families, Santa Claus plays a big part of the festivities and traditions that envelop the month of December.

Whether it is stories of presents delivered, cartoons on the TV, watching movies like Elf (personal favorite), or personal visits in a local mall, the legend and character of Santa Claus is huge. If you have kids of a certain age, finding ways to spark that particular magic can be fun this time of year.

Enter Google Assistant

Google Assistant’s abilities are growing by the day, and today we want to introduce a very fun ability that has been recently added to the Assistant’s repertoire.

Calling Santa.

To get going, you simply need to utter, “OK, Google. Call Santa.”

Simple and effective, the service places a fake call to the North Pole. You get some great ambient sounds and elf chatter in the background and then proceed to help Santa solve a few problems related to arranging or selecting different variations of Christmas tunes.

With each call, the scenario and choices differ, so you could feasibly go through it all a few times before it getting overly repetitive.

For children young enough, they are going to feel like they just got to not only talk to Santa Claus but actually interact with him and the elves.

Overall, it is one of the more fun and creative uses of Google Assistant I’ve played with. I think, for my kids especially, this will be something that truly engages and excites them quite a bit.

New actions and services like these are popping up all over the place, so make sure and stick around Chrome Unboxed as we move into 2018 and see Google Assistant really come into its own on all sorts of devices.

Did we mention you can do all this from the Chromebook Pixel, too?

