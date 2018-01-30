NewsUpcomingReviewsUnboxingTips & TricksAppsChromebooksChromecastGoogle AssistantDealsAbout

Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

A Space for All Things Chrome

How To Stream The State Of The Union Address

By 10 Comments

by Gabriel Brangers
Filed under:

In rougly three hours, POTUS Donald Trump will take to the podium to deliver his first State of the Union address since taking office last January.

There are a lot of options if you’d like to hear what Trump has to say. Coverage from all the major news sources, networks and social media platforms will be diverting their attention to the SOTU at 9 p.m. EST.

If you’re looking to stream the address, an internet connection and a Chromecast will make the task a simple one.

You can do so directly at the White House’s official YouTube channel and cast to your television from your Android or iOS phone or your computer’s Chrome browser.

Check out the White House live page here.

For the YouTube feed, check out the link below and stream away.

Trump’s State of the Union on YouTube

We’ll leave the political coverage to the news networks but you can probably expect Pres. Trump to discuss the economy, immigration, foreign relations and more.

Check Out Chrome Unboxed’s Top Picks On Amazon

  • John Doe

    I hope he forgets to use the teleprompter, and goes off on a rant!! Lol

  • Phil Dehnert

    Thanks Gabriel. I appreciate this and am looking forward to what our President will say.

  • Bill Ogden

    Gabriel, I subscribe to Chrome Unboxed for news about Chrome, Chrome OS and Google related products. I have appreciated over the last couple of months the many tidbits of Chrome related information that pertain to the products I own and may own in the future. However, in the last few days there have been two posts from you that were not welcome that expressed more of your non-Chrome points of view. Unless Whitehouse.org is offering special streaming to Chrome OS users I don’t want to hear about it. I opted-in to Chrome Unboxed ONLY for news directly related to Chrome and Google products. Please find another outlet to express your interest in politics or religion and share your passion for those subjects there.

    • Gabriel Brangers

      I expressed no political opinion in this post. I did, however, mention three Google Products; Chromecast, Chrome and YouTube. While many may be aware of how to use Chromecast there are many who lack the knowledge of how to access these features. I daily field what may be considered the most elementary of queries about how to use Google’s products in the Google Product forums and Chrome Unboxed is a site dedicated to assisting users of all technical levels.

      We cover a wide array of Google products and we also, from time to time, offer up our opinions and insights as they pertain to society and the masses and we do so for free.

      • me me

        No don’t. There are plenty of forums for those two topics go there.

    • John Kendrick

      Not that Gabe needs any defense from me, but for what’s its worth, CNet’s evening headline is similar, “How to stream the State of the Union 2018”, so other technology outlets are also trying to help folks see this important address. No matter an individual’s political persuasion, the SOTU is important each year regardless of the party in power. Personally, I’ve watched most of them from Lyndon Johnson, Ronald Reagan, Clinton both Bush’s, and every one from President Obama. J

    • me me

      Here here. Bleeding into this Chromebook topic notions of politics and religion is causing exactly the same view as yours. Simply mentioning Trump has NIL to do with a Chromebook.

      Gabe “I expressed no political opinion in this post.” rubbish. You linked to it. It is not about Chromebooks. Stop doing it. You know you’re wrong.

    • ellett

      As to the other post Gabriel made, the question as to why Google Assistant wasn’t answering roughly equivalently for all major religious figures was quite a valid question, and posing the question here and elsewhere got Google to respond with a valid answer, that people were deliberately posting so that Google’s web search would find and repeat hateful and incorrect answers. I’d like to discuss that more with Google, since to my mind other religious figures, Mohammed in particular, would be likely to be subjects of the same technique. Maybe Google should make a very few exceptions to their Assistant web search and hard code answers in cases like this.

      As to this post, I’m more in agreement. Why single out the State of the Union from other newsworthy events? I’m sure the intentions were good, but the post was a bit out of left field.

  • John Kendrick

    Thanks Gabe. I will be watching via Youtube TV. Loving all the savings over cable and the $35 monthly service has been just great for me since August when Google opened the Baltimore market. J

  • m ross

    Lol fuck this site.