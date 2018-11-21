Save 15% On A New Chromebook (or anything else) From Ebay

eBay has a knack for squeezing in their own promotions to capture some of the holiday shopping sales and this year is no different. For the next few hours, you can snag 15 percent off site-wide simply by using the eBay mobile app and the promo code “PICKFAST” at checkout.

The promotion applies to almost anything you can find on the giant auction site including products such as certified open-box Chromebooks. Last week, we highlighted the Chromebook deals that are frequently on offer from Best Buy’s eBay storefront and can offer all the benefits of new at a steep discount.

If a Chromebook is already marked off your shopping list, there are plenty other goodies to be had and you can save up to $100 off with the promo code.

To get in on the savings, simply download the eBay mobile app from the Play Store or App Store and log in to your eBay account or sign up if you don’t have one. From there, you can shop on desktop or mobile and add your stuff to the cart. When you’re ready to check out, head to the mobile app and use the “PICKFAST” promo code to get your 15% off.

This deal ends at 8 p.m. EST so make sure you don’t miss out

Happy shopping. Make sure you bookmark our deals page to keep up with all the Black Friday savings headed your way.

Shop ebay and save 15%