Google’s Santa Tracker Is Back With More Holiday Goodies



It’s that time of year once again. In just under a week, Santa’s sleigh will take flight as he makes his way around the globe to check off all the nice boys and girls from his Christmas list. For over a decade, Google has been tracking the Jolly Old Elf. Each year brings new updates and as of late interactive content to be enjoyed inside Santa’s Village.

Also returning this year is the official Santa Tracker Chrome extension. Not only can you easily keep tabs on Santa’s take-off time, you can frost things up a bit and make your desktop a little merrier for the holiday.

You can grab it from the Chrome Web Store here.

Santa’s Village offers up the familiar Advent Calendar layout with a new game, activity or other featurette unlocked each day up until December 24th. You can give St. Nick a new look with Santa Selfie, play a Guitar Hero-esque Wrap Battle, go old school with some slalom action in Elf Ski and much more.

The fun doesn’t stop just at the daily updates. Take a look around Santa’s Village to find some great Easter eggs with even more games and content for your enjoyment. My favorite so far is Santa Dive. At the top of the page you will see a little Santa Claus parachuting down to the soft snow. Give him a click and you can take a plunge in the skydiving mini-game.

The North Pole offers more than just a way to kill the workday. There are quite a few games where you can create with code and even some non-profits highlighted that Google has partnered with to spread the word about these “giving” organizations.

You can even take the fun with you on the go with the official Santa Tracker app for Android. Santa takes flight in just over five days. Keep tabs on Kris Kringle and enjoy a long-lived holiday tradition with your loved ones.

Merry Christmas for the Chrome Unboxed team.

Visit Santa’s Village