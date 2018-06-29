Pixelbook Users Get Truly Exclusive Roblox Content

In a clear sign that developers are slowly but surely beginning to take Android apps on Chromebooks seriously, the developers of the wildly-popular Roblox have up and created a little piece of digital content that is EXCLUSIVE to Pixelbook owners. You may or may not play Roblox, but I’d bet you have a child in your life that does! And by using this exclusive deal, you can give them an item that all their Roblox peers will seriously envy.

A Quick Story

Gabriel alerted me to this perk a few days ago and I thought to myself: my daughter really loves Roblox and I bet she’d like this. I’ll make sure and get it linked to her account next time I think of it.

A few days went by and I finally remembered a couple evenings ago that I had a chance at being the cool dad. I got Roblox up and running on my Pixelbook (she plays on here from time to time) and couldn’t find this special deal. I honestly had no idea where to look or how to get there.

After tinkering around in the game settings with my daughter next to me looking on, we were both a bit perplexed. We weren’t even sure what we were looking for.

So, I did what most people do: I Googled it. What I found was a little mesmerizing. Thread after thread on Reddit showed that the Crimson Ombre Wings were not just exclusive, they were highly envied! There were tons of threads with youngsters clamoring for the item, but not a lot on how to actually claim them.

In the end, it turns out it is quite simple to claim this freebie. Just go to the Chromebook Offers page and click the Redeem button. You’ll get a quick code you can use once you log into your Roblox account (or, if you’re like me, you’re kid’s Roblox account). Just like that, my daughter had the desirable Crimson Ombre Wings available for her avatar.

She has told me in the past few days she’s received more comments on her wings than anything else she’s ever had in Roblox, and she is insanely excited about it.

Kids, right?

But this all is great to me because I get to be the Super Dad who has a Pixelbook and gets her cool stuff and we all get to see a really cool piece of exclusive content for an Android app on a Chromebook. I hope it is the first of many things that get made just for Chromebook owners as it is a clear sign that we are getting the attention of the big developers, and that is great news for the platform.

