Google Is Giving Away A Free Pixelbook Pen Loop To All Pixelbook Owners

This is one of those posts where the title says it all and I’m just going to take a few seconds of your time to assure you that this is legit and easy to snag.

We were alerted by a reader today that Google has rolled out a simple single-page site that gives any and every Pixelbook owner the opportunity to get a free pen-holding loop for their device.

Just head over to the site, fill out your info, and submit.

Granted, I haven’t received my confirmation email just yet, but it’s only been an hour or so. According to the site, the offer is good through May 31, 2018, so you have plenty of time. My guess is they will need to verify the serial number on the bottom of your Pixelbook before you will receive any sort of email confirmation.

Getting Your Serial Number

This may seem simple, but Google doesn’t make it super-clear on the form. The serial number is on the bottom of the Pixelbook after the words Google Model: but only includes the final 10 digits. There are 3 other letters/numbers before the number you’ll need to locate. The good news is these are the only letters and numbers on the bottom of your device, so no worries about putting in the wrong info.

It’s pretty cool that Google is offering this up for all owners, regardless of where you purchased your Pixelbook. If you are a Pixelbook owner, get over there now and snag your freebie!

Thanks to Conner Aldrich for the tip!

Buy The Pixelbook On Amazon

Buy The Pixelbook Pen On Amazon