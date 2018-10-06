Pixel Slate Renders Confirm Google’s Chrome OS Tablet: Detachable, Stereo Speakers and Matching Pen

The latest Google leak comes just hours after we shared the Google Store’s official listing of a Black and Blue Pixelbook Pen. Now, myspartprice.com has shared some “official-looking” renders of the Pixel Slate that includes said Pen and along with it more details about the detachable we are anticipating at Google’s event on Tuesday.

The price comparison site that doubles as a tech blog/review/leak outlet, has gotten their hands on leaked renders of nearly every product expected at Google’s event. Regardless of how they obtained them, I, for one, feel these images are accurate and originated from Google.

The new images include a front and back view that feature the black and blue Pixelbook Pen spotted in the UK Google Store along with a freestanding shot of the keyboard.





We have a good case for what the Pixel Slate’s resolution will be but another image looks like the new tablet will also feature front-firing stereo speakers.

Everything else from the pictures lines up with what we have been tracking over the past few months. The indention at the top left that we suspect is a fingerprint sensor, front and back cameras, USB-C and the Google-specific keyboard with Assistant and Hamburger keys.

Mysmartprice speculates that the Slate will be powered by an ARM processor or perhaps a low-power Intel chip but as we suspected and About Chromebooks confirmed, we can expect to see Kaby Lake chips possibly up to Core i7 in Google’s new detachable.

There’s a lot to be excited about at Google’s upcoming event but I can say this is what I’ll be looking to get my hands on before anything else. Rumore has it that the Pixel phones will be available for pre-order as soon as the event concludes. I would guess that the Pixelbook 2 and Pixel Slate will as well. As soon as they are, we’ll have live links of all the retailers so you can get your hands on one too.

Shop Pixelbooks On Amazon

Source: mysmartprice