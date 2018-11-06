Amazon Shoppers Can Now Pre-Order Google’s Pixel Slate

It looks as thought supply chains are about to bust wide open for the much-anticipated Pixel Slate tablet. Google’s flagship Chromebook has been put up for pre-order and we are expecting the Chrome OS tablet to start shipping out just prior to Black Friday.

Quicker than I expected, Amazon is now listing the Pixel Slate for pre-order as well. Currently, the Celeron model is still only available from the Google store. However, those who prefer Amazon (like our household) can place their orders and have the Pixel Slate on the way as soon as Google decides to say the word.

You can get in line for the Core m3, i5 or i7 models today with the i7 version packing 16GB of RAM and 8GB for the other Core models. Here’s a quick rundown in case you missed it.

12.3″ 3000×2000 (293 ppi) LCD Molecular Display @ 400 nits

8th Gen Intel

4GB/8GB/16GB RAM

up to 256GB storage

Dual front-firing speakers

Aluminum and Corning Gorilla Glass 5

2 x USB-C

8Mp front and rear cameras

Fingerprint sensor

1.6 lbs

11.45 x 7.95 x 0.27″ (29.08 x 20.19 x 0.69cm)

You can also save $50 if you apply for an Amazon credit card. Not suggesting it. Just FYI. Check out the Pixel Slate from Amazon below.

Google Pixel Slate On Amazon