Neverware Embarks On “Bring Your Old Device” Tour

In January of this year, Neverware brought their CloudReady platform to BETT in London and offered up to users the opportunity to have the Chromium OS-based software installed on an old device. The goal behind the collaboration with Google is to give life to old devices that would otherwise find themselves purposeless and banished to the tech graveyard.

For educational institutions that have made the switch to Chromebooks and the Chrome Management Console, repurposing old PCs, Macs and netbooks is a great way to cut cost and turn legacy machines into Chrome OS powerhouses.

Now, Neverware is taking the “Bring Your Old Device” show on the road.

Along with a booth at ISTE 2018, Neverware will be setting up shop at multiple locations around the United Kingdom in the coming weeks where school representatives can bring up to 5 devices and have them wiped and renewed with CloudReady software.

From June 24 to the 27th, you can stop by Google’s booth at ISTE in Chicago. International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) hosts the annual education conference that brings educators together from around the globe to share and discuss cutting-edge ideas and methods that “use the power of technology to transform teaching and learning, accelerate innovation and solve tough problems in education.”

You can find the Neverware team at Google’s Stand (#1602) throughout the event. If you plan on stopping by with your device, make sure to backup any data as they will “wipe it clean.”

If you’re in the UK, you can find Neverware set up at the following locations at the corresponding times.

Birmingham – 7 June – 7 Cannon St, Birmingham B2 5EP

Cardiff – 15 June – Hilton, Kingsway, Greyfriars Rd, Cardiff CF10 3HH

Manchester – 18 June – The Studio, 51 Lever St, Manchester M1 1FN

Stirling – 22 June – Codebase, 8-10 Corn Exchange Rd, Stirling FK8 2HU

London – 27 June – 123 Buckingham Palace Rd, London SW1W 9SR

Norwich – 5 July – Carrow Rd, Norwich NR1 1JE

Neverware continues to deepen their commitment to developing their brand that has a strengthened relationship directly with Google and the Chrome community. For more about CloudReady, check out the blog from Neverware.

