More Visualizations For Chromecast Via Google Assistant: YouTube Lists

It was only a week ago that we posted about the Chromecast being able to display the weather over any streaming content when directed to do so by a Google Home device. Though somewhat pedestrian and maybe not very useful, I contended that this feature was a harbinger of coming things. The entire idea of Google Assistant being able to show visual, interactive content on a Chromecast is a feature full of potential, and seeing the weather in this way only stoked that fire for me.

Today, we have a video of a user leveraging Google Assistant to show something far more useful. As a matter of fact, this new ability is as exciting as showing the weather is boring. That’s to say, it is pretty sweet looking!

Take a look at the video below.

As you can see, he simply says “List NFL videos on YouTube on my bedroom TV.” With only that command, a list of videos appear and the Assistant prompts him to pick a video. There are a few other options here as well, including the ability to show more, show only videos, or show only channels in the results. Once you find your video, you tell it to play that number and you are off.

It is unclear at this point what happens when that video is done. It would be great if Google Assistant would prompt you again with a list, but it is more likely that the next autoplay video will begin.

The lack of clarity is due to Google’s rollout of this new feature. From Reddit, it seems it is very hit-or-miss at this point, so give it a try on your setup and let us know if you have any success.

I know for sure that when this becomes a feature across all Chromecasts/Google Assistant devices, I’ll use this frequently. Voice actions that actually make our standard tasks not only doable, but also easier, are just the things users need to start using Google Assistant for more activities on a regular basis.

Source: Android Authority