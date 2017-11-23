NewsUpcomingReviewsUnboxingTips & TricksAppsChromebooksChromecastGoogle AssistantDealsAbout

Microsoft Office Lands on Chromebooks Everywhere

mm by Robby Payne
The journey to seeing Microsoft Office actually land on Chromebooks has been a bit of an odyssey.

When the Play Store began showing up on select Chromebooks over a year ago, this was one of the key things many users were very interested in seeing. As the ASUS Chromebook Flip was the first out of the gate with Android support, it was one of the first devices we tried out the Office suite on.

And it worked.

Naturally, we assumed this was simply the case with all future Chromebooks that were getting Android apps.

And, quite clearly, we were wrong.

To be fair, we reached out to Microsoft and received some good news that it was in the works for Chromebooks to be able to run the entire Office suite eventually, but they had some kinks to work out.

So, we waited. And waited. And waited.

And, while we waited, Office apps would randomly show up on one device without being available on most others. They would work for some users and then simply disappear.

No rules or explanations were offered along the way. We all just shrugged our shoulders and waited. To be honest, I wasn’t really sure whether or not we’d ever see these apps working properly on Chromebooks.

The main glimmer of hope had been the fact that all of Microsoft’s Office apps have worked since day 1 on the Pixelbook. That had to mean something, right? Surely the day was coming that we’d see an end to all this silliness and finally see Word, Excel, and Powerpoint running on Chromebooks.

Today is That Day

It seems that today is the day when the waiting finally stops. No, we’ve not received any grand announcement or explanation as to why these apps have been so hit or miss, but we’ve seen all over the place reports of Chromebooks finally getting Microsoft Office apps running.

So, like we do, we checked every Chrome OS device we have and can confirm they all show every Office app in the Play Store ready for download. Again, we don’t have an exhaustive list at this point, but we’ve tried the Samsung Chromebook Pro, Pixelbook, Acer Chromebook 15 (two different models of it) and the Acer C771 and can confirm all these devices are seeing Microsoft’s Office in the Play Store.

For me, I’m not a huge Microsoft Office user, so this isn’t a massive revelation. I’ve had Microsoft Word and Excel on my Pixelbook for over a month now, and I’ve not used them once. But, for many of you out there, this oversight has long been a stumbling block to using a Chromebook on a more regular basis and this is all pretty big news.

For those who use it and rely on it for work or school, Microsoft Office is an important piece of the Chromebook puzzle. Perhaps now that it looks like all Chromebooks with Play Store access also have Microsoft Office, more people can begin considering making a Chromebook their primary computing device.

What about you? Are you excited to see these apps finally working on Chromebooks? Is your model showing the apps in the Play Store? Hit us up in the comments and let us know!

  • Finally. I think this is a big deal in the education market, which is the core of the Chromebook market. Also a big deal for the enterprise market, which is another target for the Chromebook market. So, good. Thank you Microsoft.

    Now I’m also looking forward to those awesome upcoming 4G Gigabit LTE connected Snapdragon 835 ARM Powered full Windows 10 laptops that should be coming to the market imminently. Those will run full Windows x86 apps fully emulated. I’m looking forward to test music editing apps like Ableton Live, video editing apps like Sony Vegas, Amazon Drive sync, Gimp, etc on a thin light, 12+ hour battery life always Gigabit LTE connected ARM Powered laptop.

    For sure I also somehow think it might be cool if perhaps we may emulate x86 windows apps and windows universal apps somehow on Chromebooks and on any Android device too. Especially those new Android devices like Galaxy S8+, Huawei Mate 10, those amazing Android phones that have PC Mode. Comon Microsoft, I know you can make that happen too.

    Working for me on my Samsung CB+

    One reason I would want a full Microsoft Office Suite on my Chromebook is because of Outlook. I have 15 years of archived emails using Windows Mail software that I need access to and I just don’t get that with a pixel device. I save all my mail receipts transactional mailings and all that other stuff in Microsoft Mail software. If I can’t get that on a Chrome OS device, I’ll never truly be able to switch over from Windows. I hope the Chromebook Microsoft Office Suite has Outlook.

    Word and Excel work great on my R11 on Stable CrOS build. Google’s suite has never worked well for me — this is like Christmas on Thanksgiving. A Chromebook can officially do EVERYTHING I need from a computer now. Thank you for the heads-up!

    Even if one doesn’t normally use MS Office apps, their availability as Android versions on Chromebooks is significant primarily for two reasons. [1] Even for Chromebook users, the file formats of MS Office apps is still a very important de facto common communication standard. For example, even posting a résumé is often awkward if you can’t submit in MS Word file format. [2] For developers and retailers, it suggests that the long term viability and growth prospect of Chrome OS can no longer be discounted without negative market consequences.

    I’m like you Robby, perfectly happy with Google Drive apps. I would never go back to Word in my personal life after experiencing the collaboration functionality of Drive apps. Far superior to MS apps in my opinion.

    Seems like there are a lot of comments out there about needing a viewer or inability to save files in Word format. I do both all the time with our non- profit business and have no trouble emailing my Google files in Word or pdf format to those that need it that way. Just click FILE | SEND from the open document, and pick your format. Really quite easy, and no different than what I do from MS apps at work.

    What makes it powerful for me is to just share a folder amongst those who work in our non-profit. We can see each others’ edits as they are being made. I’ve never seen anything like this from MS. J

