Lenovo Expands Educational Chromebook Lineup

10 Comments

by Gabriel Brangers
Filed under:

Lenovo has been busy gearing up for upcoming Educational conferences taking place in Orlando and London this week and in preparation, they have just announced multiple Chrome and Windows devices that were designed specifically for today’s classroom.

Following the lead of other manufacturers, Lenovo has added two Apollo Lake devices as well as another ARM-based MediaTek Chromebook.

Lenovo 500e Chromebook

Highlights of the new 500e Chromebook from Lenovo include and 11.6″ HD IPS display, 2-in-1 form-factor, 5MP world-facing camera and a quad-core N3450 processor from Intel. The 500e comes in at just under three pounds which is respectable for any device with rugged specs.

This model will come with an available 8GB RAM and 64GB of storage but there’s one more feature on the 500e that is a first for the EDU Chromebook segment.

A stowable stylus.

Looks like Lenovo beat everyone else to the punch in duplicating Samsung’s popular Chromebook feature. While there are a number of new devices that offer a pen to EDU users, Lenovo was brilliant to add the “garaged” stylus as they refer to it.

The Lenovo 500e Chromebook will be available later this month with a starting price of $349.

Lenovo 300e Chromebook

The 11.6″ 300e looks to be very similar in specs to the Yoga N23/Flex 11. We don’t have full details on the internals but it very well may be a refresh of said devices.

Powered by the MediaTek 8173C ARM processor, the convertible is touted to have an improved ten-point multi-touch IPS display. Honestly, if the brightness is the only improvement it will be worth the $279 it will bring when released in February.

Lenovo 100e Chromebook

Rounding out the list is Lenovo’s bargain Chromebook the 100e. Inside you’ll find the dual-core N3350 Apollo Lake chipset and comes with an 11.6″ HD antiglare display.

The 100e will be available this month for $219.

We’ll share more specs as we receive them an will get our hands on these asap to let you know our thoughts. If Lenovo’s latest devices are as good as the Flex 11, I think they’ll be winners for the education market.

Stay tuned.

  • RMP

    Ironically, just prior to reading this, I read an article about how Lenovo is going all out to “help Microsoft to regain the classroom” from Google:
    http://www.businessinsider.com/microsoft-windows-10-versus-google-chromebooks-in-classroom-2018-1
    Oh well, one can’t fault Lenovo for taking advantage of a killer opportunity to play both ends against the middle in the pending Death Match.

    • I hope Lenovo releases an ARM Powered thinkpad. If for the EDU market or not I don’t care, as long as it’s got a full high end Thinkpad keyboard/musepad build quality. That tablet 2-in-1 Miix 630 that they got for Windows 10 on Snapdragon 835 is not good enough. Though an ARM Powered X1 Carbon or X280 would be awesome and I believe they could make it 50% cheaper than the Intel one.

  • Andrew Plant

    Some details on the 500e here: https://www3.lenovo.com/ae/en/laptops/lenovo/n-series/Lenovo-500e-Chromebook/p/88ELC1S9998

    I quite like the look of it.

  • Chunkosauruswrex

    How is performance with the N3450 compared to an ARM processor like the Rockchip part in the chromebook plus

    • RMP

      Go to zipso.net and click on see more under Comparison Table. The table has an octane number for every Chromebook listed.

  • Dymphe

    Hey Gabriel, The 500E sounds perfect with 8GB RAM. Spill proof keyboard sounds perfect for on the beach. Do you know if the battery is easily replaceable?

  • jonzey231

    What about internal storage?

  • petekl

    Interesting. About a week ago over at the Chromebook Google Plus group someone asked members for their opinion on the future of upper end Chrome OS devices. By chance I had a little time and typed out a rather length reply focusing mainly on the US market where most Chrome OS devices are sold. Among my comments was my belief that Lenovo only cared about making low end bulk devices for schools. I doubted they had an interest in either the business market or the upper end consumer market. I’m not overly thrilled about this, but this announcement does seem to confirm my suspicions.

    Anyway below is a portion of my analysis. Make of it what you will. The full post is here:
    https://plus.google.com/u/0/105311704681844204717/posts/dEzs56rEv4N

    Currently the PC market is undergoing heavy consolidation particularly in the US, the dominate market for Chromebooks. While I don’t see Chrome OS devices disappearing from the market, I expect the selection will become increasingly limited over time, particularly for upper end devices.

    Most of the US PC market right now is dominated by HP, Dell, and Apple (70% of the market). The tier two players are Lenovo, Acer and Asus (20% of the market). Everyone else including Samsung, Google and Microsoft divvy up less than 10% of the market. Only HP and Apple seem to be gaining significant market share within an overall market that is declining at about 5% a year.

    Personally I see Lenovo, Acer and Asus either merging or existing the US market at some point in the next 2 years. The rate their sales are declining simply isn’t sustainable. While Acer is doing quite well with Chromebooks, I have my doubts that the market is growing fast enough to keep them going.

    So where does that leave the Chromebook market? Here is how I see it. Right now it appears neither Lenovo nor Dell have an interest in producing anything other than inexpensive bulk devices for schools. Acer and Asus will continue to pursue the market for as long as they can. They might be able to survive as a merged entity, but Iately Lenovo has been rather aggressive in buying up many of the smaller PC manufacturers. Currently a Lenovo buyout or a market exist seem like the most likely scenario for each.

    Personally I see Google continuing to refresh the Pixelbook but not much more. Samsung is a bit of a wild card. For now they seem interested in doing some interesting things in the Chromebook market. But they also recently sold off their PC printer business to HP. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the rest of the PC business go next as they sharpen their focus on phones.

    That leaves us with HP. They seem to have a pretty good relationship with Google and a strong desire to dominate the PC market. After years of just toying in the Chromebook market, their recent releases seem to signal they are taking it more seriously. While most of their devices will likely continue to be marketed toward schools, my guess is they will produce at least one or two interesting devices for the business world.

    So for better or worse, I suspect it will be HP that will ultimately determine the future of Chrome OS. Note that I’m not arguing whether or not this is a good thing, just that the trend seems to be moving in that direction.

    My analysis was based on Gartner’s recent numbers which you can find here:
    https://www.gartner.com/newsroom/id/3844572

  • Matt12

    Let me guess … All 768p? 🙁

  • Pierre

    If Lenovo can come up with a $350 edu stylus device with 8 gigs of RAM, surely Samsung can put 8 gigs of RAM in its Chromebook Pro device as well? 4 gb is starting to feel really tight.