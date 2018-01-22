Lenovo Expands Educational Chromebook Lineup

Lenovo has been busy gearing up for upcoming Educational conferences taking place in Orlando and London this week and in preparation, they have just announced multiple Chrome and Windows devices that were designed specifically for today’s classroom.

Following the lead of other manufacturers, Lenovo has added two Apollo Lake devices as well as another ARM-based MediaTek Chromebook.

Lenovo 500e Chromebook

Highlights of the new 500e Chromebook from Lenovo include and 11.6″ HD IPS display, 2-in-1 form-factor, 5MP world-facing camera and a quad-core N3450 processor from Intel. The 500e comes in at just under three pounds which is respectable for any device with rugged specs.

This model will come with an available 8GB RAM and 64GB of storage but there’s one more feature on the 500e that is a first for the EDU Chromebook segment.

A stowable stylus.

Looks like Lenovo beat everyone else to the punch in duplicating Samsung’s popular Chromebook feature. While there are a number of new devices that offer a pen to EDU users, Lenovo was brilliant to add the “garaged” stylus as they refer to it.

The Lenovo 500e Chromebook will be available later this month with a starting price of $349.

Lenovo 300e Chromebook

The 11.6″ 300e looks to be very similar in specs to the Yoga N23/Flex 11. We don’t have full details on the internals but it very well may be a refresh of said devices.

Powered by the MediaTek 8173C ARM processor, the convertible is touted to have an improved ten-point multi-touch IPS display. Honestly, if the brightness is the only improvement it will be worth the $279 it will bring when released in February.

Lenovo 100e Chromebook

Rounding out the list is Lenovo’s bargain Chromebook the 100e. Inside you’ll find the dual-core N3350 Apollo Lake chipset and comes with an 11.6″ HD antiglare display.

The 100e will be available this month for $219.

We’ll share more specs as we receive them an will get our hands on these asap to let you know our thoughts. If Lenovo’s latest devices are as good as the Flex 11, I think they’ll be winners for the education market.

Stay tuned.

