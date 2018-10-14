HP Chromebook x2 Shows Up With 3000×2000 Display

Google’s Pixel Slate isn’t even available for order and the comparisons to the only other detachable Chromebook – the HP Chromebook x2 – are already beginning. It’s an understandable comparison, honestly. We remarked in our review of the HP x2 that the usability as a tablet was surprisingly good, and that was before all the fantastic tweaks that are coming in Chrome OS 70.

Sporting the same fantastic display that the Pixelbook and Samsung Chromebook Pro/Plus utilize, there were no complaints from us there, either.

It seems, though, with the impending arrival of Pixel Slate, HP is already preparing a similar display for use in its detachable.

We don’t have any details on the display apart from its resolution, so we don’t want to assume it will be any better or worse than what Google plans to ship soon, but it is intriguing nonetheless.

Over on HP’s website, you can clearly see a model of the HP x2 with a 3000×2000 display; the same resolution found on the upcoming Pixel Slate. This could be a misprint, sure, but this display looks to be married to a device (X2 12-f004NF) with a better processor (core i5), more RAM (8GB) and double the storage (64GB) when compared to the model currently on offer over at Best Buy (X2 12-F014DX). This and the very-specific naming of the display make us think this is fully legit.

The listing for this unit was found by a reader over at About Chromebooks in the HP Support archives, so there’s not much to go on in the way of availability or price, but we fully expect to see more variants of the x2 as the holiday season approaches.

Buy The HP Chromebook x2 From HP

One other fun fact: this new listing for the HP x2 also comes with a backlit keyboard. With all these specs, this model will likely be $250-300 more than the standard configuration. Keeping in mind the Pixel Slate with an i5/8GB/128GB spec sheet will retail for $999 without a keyboard or pen, the idea that HP’s upgraded detachable might come in under a grand with the keyboard and pen included will likely make many think twice before ordering a Pixel Slate.

We cannot wait to have the Pixel Slate in the office for not only a proper review, but to also put it up against the HP x2. For the remainder of 2018, at least, I think this will be the match-up everyone wants to see.