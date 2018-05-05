How To Stream The Kentucky Derby 144 On Your Chromecast For Free

It’s that time of year, when the eyes of the sports world all descend on Louisville KY – more specifically, on Churchill Downs. “The most exciting 2 minutes in sports” will happen at 6:34PM today with event coverage starting at 2:30 on NBC Sports.

If you are a cord cutter and don’t have access to your local NBC station, there’s still hope for you if you want to tune into all the fun.

While there may be many ways to enjoy today’s festivities, the easiest way to see it all is with YouTube TV and a Chromecast. If you just rely on Netflix or Hulu for most things, this could definitely be the time to take advantage of your free trial of YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue, Hulu, Sling TV, or DirecTV Now. Honestly, pick your service of choice, search it in Google, sign up, and you’ll be able to watch your local NBC affiliate until they switch over to NBC Sports for the national coverage.

Once you’ve signed up for any of them, find your NBC channel, fire it up, and hit that cast button to watch on the big screen.

In years past, I’ve been at parties where finding a quick way to stream the big race turns into a massive headache. Turns out 2018 is the year for easy streaming, so choose a service, sign up for your free trial, and start streaming Kentucky Derby coverage now!

