Hangouts Meet Now Supports Up To 50 Users



Google continues to ramp up support for the Enterprise market with deeper cloud integration, Virtual Machine options and hardware for the corporate playground.

The latest update from the G Suite Blog adds support for up to 50 participants at a time on the Hangouts Meet platform. This is to include connecting via video and dial-in points creating more versatile meeting options for corporate entities.

The 50 participant limit is currently available to G Suite Enterprise edition accounts and will be rolling out full-scale in the coming weeks.

For complete details and a schedule of future releases, check out the G Suite Update page here.

Shop Enterprise Products On Amazon