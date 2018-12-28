Google’s Chromebook Help Forum Gets A Fresh Look

So, you or someone you know got a new Chromebook for Christmas. Awesome! For many of you, like us, your shiny, new toy is simply another addition to a growing armada of Chrome devices. Likely, you don’t need any help setting it up and you frequent sites like our just to keep up on the latest news and maybe even catch a good deal on a product here and there.

However, the odds are very good that thousands of people will be cracking open a Chromebook for the first time as the year comes to a close and as you’d expect, they’ll have questions. We’d like you to know that the team here at Chrome Unboxed is always willing to lend a helping hand and answer a question in the comments or respond to an email but we are only a team of three and often times it is difficult to police the countless queries that come across our desk every week.

Thankfully, there is a team of experts at your disposal that is ready and more than capable of answering your Chrome OS questions regardless of how simple or complex they may be. You’ve possibly heard me refer to the Product Experts (formerly Top Contributors) in articles here and there and we even highlighted the Chromebook Central Help Forum as one of the best and most under-utilized support platforms on the web.

Nothing has changed when it comes to how incredible this group of volunteers is when it comes to assisting with Chromebook questions and concerns. Collectively, the fine men and women that call this community home are the best of the best when it comes to diagnosing problems with hardware, assisting in the setup and use of Chrome OS and related Google Products and just being outright awesome people. I’m very honored to call many of them a friend.

Seeing that this community forum is among the best when it comes to getting some much-needed assistance, it only stands to reason that the website hosting the Product Experts should reflect that same prestige. While the original forum still exists, users are now being encouraged to visit the new and improved Chromebook Help Community.

The new forum greets you with a sleek Material Design look, new card-style categories and a brand new filtering option to quickly find answers to questions that may have already been resolved.

You can see in the above image, recommended answers are marked to make it easier to see which issues have been resolved.

Check Out Chrome Unboxed’s Top Picks On Amazon

Another great part about the forum is that anyone can participate. You don’t have to be in search of answers to head over and take a look around. Anyone can answer questions and I encourage anyone there to do so. You never know when you may find a post from someone facing an issue that you, yourself have already overcome. Don’t be afraid to jump right in.

Remember, this is a community of volunteers who devote whatever amount of time they have available to assist users like you because they are users just like you. So please, if you find yourself there asking or answering questions, be cordial. The Product Experts will offer assistance with respect and they should receive the same in turn.

Also, don’t be afraid to ask a question. Often times, users become frustrated with a new device simply because they have never used one. That’s not a bad thing. Regardless of how elementary an inquiry may appear, a simple explanation of a product feature or function could be the difference between a happy Chrome OS user and an aggravated one. That’s my two cents.

I sincerely hope you will find your way over to the new forum if for no other reason than to see all the great work being done there. Who knows, if you help out someone you just might find yourself interested in becoming an Expert. The more the merrier.

New Chromebook Help Forum