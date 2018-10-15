Google Home Hub 2-Pack $50 Off At Costco

While we fully expect to see all sorts of holiday-related deals on all of Google’s latest hardware, we did not expect these items to be on sale this quick. After all, you can’t even buy any of Google’s latest wares in a store yet.

None of this seems to matter over at Costco where, if you are a member, you can pre-order a 2-pack of Google Home Hubs for $250. For those doing some quick math, that’s right at $48 off the MSRP. Just the other day, Home Depot sold the Google Home Hub for $99, but removed the sale after only 24 hours. It is not known whether or not this was purposed or simply an accident.

What we do know, however, is Google has a track record of putting it’s Google Home products on sale in a pretty liberal fashion. I’d fully expect to continue seeing these types of sales not only going into the holidays, but off and on until next year’s hardware event.

Keep it locked here to see when all those sales happen, and take a look at our hands-on time with the Google Home Hub from Google’s event below.

SOURCE: Android Police