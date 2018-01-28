NewsUpcomingReviewsUnboxingTips & TricksAppsChromebooksChromecastGoogle AssistantDealsAbout

Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

A Space for All Things Chrome

Google Home Is Gaining Major Ground Against Alexa

By 13 Comments

by Gabriel Brangers
Filed under:

With over a year head start, Amazon’s Alexa-enabled Echo devices have enjoyed a favorable lead in the smart speaker market. With a decidedly larger user base, wider platform compatibility and the world’s largest online market to back it up, Alexa has given Google Home and the Assistant a lofty bar to reach for if it intends to compete.

Thanks in part to holiday sales and the deeply discounted Home Mini, Google may be on a path to catch up much quicker than anyone could have anticipated. Ben Schoon (@NexusBen) of 9to5Google reports that Google Home has now captured an estimated thirty-one(31) percent of the home automation market with the roughly forty(40) percent of that growth coming in the in the last quarter of 2017.

These estimates originated from CIRP (Consumer Intelligence Research Partners), a market analysis firm the specializing in research to the investment community. According to the report, Google Home’s share grew to apx. 45 million by the end of 2017 in the U.S. alone. While this still leaves Amazon with 31% head-to-head, it reflects a significant increase in Google’s Assistant-enabled speakers and closes the gap between the two by a large margin.

Google may still have a lot of ground to gain but the explosive growth since the launch of the Google Home Mini and Home Max combined with Google’s massive presence at CES to feature the landslide of third-party devices is a good sign they intend to capture that segment in any way possible.

Google continues to partner with industry-leading companies to bring the Assistant to the forefront of the public eye and allows developers the ability to integrate the API with just about any product imaginable. Bringing these features into the connected home with ease and simplicity is a major part of the Assistant’s success.

In my opinion, the continued expansion of third-party products will undoubtedly bolster Google Home’s sales in the coming year allowing Google to pull aside Amazon in what will soon be a market in which these two will be the only major players. At the end of the day, it’s not about how many Google Home’s are sold. It’s all about the Assistant and Google being at the center of all the connected things and this is something they do very, very well.

Shop Connected Home On Amazon

Source: CIRP via 9to5Google

  • RMP

    OK Google.

  • Selden Deemer

    If Google wants to catch up with Amazon/Alexa, they have to fix the GH Max/Mini/Chromecast crashing people’s home networks with packet bursts. This is well-documented, starting late in 2017, and apparently still not fixed. People experiencing this problem are switching to Amazon, saying they will never buy another Google device.

    See:
    Google Home or Chromecast might be crashing your Wi-Fi
    https://www.cnet.com/how-to/how-to-keep-google-home-chromecast-from-killing-your-wi-fi/

    Google Home Max kills my Wi-Fi network
    https://productforums.google.com/forum/#!msg/googlehome/MmnsVnSxdQc/MJRW2OrPAgAJ

    Between killing the supervised users feature, Wi-Fi, and a troublesome rollout for Pixelbooks, January has not been a good month for Google.

    • JG

      They started rolling out a patch for that a little over a week ago.

      See: https://chromeunboxed.com/news/chromecast-killing-wifi-devices-fix-coming-today/

      • Selden Deemer

        And as of this morning, people are still reporting that the patch doesn’t work.

    • RMP

      Makers of the routers affected by this bug should thank Google profusely for exposing this bug in their routers. Certainly, that’s the more legitimate way of looking at the situation if you ask the makers of the vast majority of routers that weren’t affected.

      • Selden Deemer

        Even users of Google branded routers were affected.

        • RMP

          Yes that’s correct. And your point is….

        • John Kendrick

          Either I’m just lucky or this issue doesn’t actually affect Google wifi. I’ve been running three Google wifi devices in my home for the last seven months, have a chromecast running since before then, an assistant and two minis.

          I’ve had zero issues with wifi drops or slowness since replacing my Comcast rented router with Google wifi. So, no, all users with Google branded routers were not affected. Perhaps those that were affected have the Google wifi to extend their signal from another branded router, and if that’s the case, back to RMP’s point. J

          • Selden Deemer

            I also have had zero issues (2nd gen Chromecast, Goole Home, GH Mini). The first thing I do whenever I set up a new router is change the admin password, and assign separate SSIDs to the 2.4 gHz and 5.0 gHz bands. I normally don’t like paying an ISP rent for their equipment, but unlike Comcast, Windstream seems to provide decent equipment, as I get a strong signal from 2nd floor to basement, as well as to front and back porches in a ~2000 SF house, so this falls into the “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” category, and I’m happy to keep paying them $10/month.

          • John Kendrick

            I actually have my Google wifi connected directly to the cable modem I purchased, so it is acting as the only router. Turned in all of my Comcast gear last summer. J

  • ChrisGX

    “According to the report, Google Home’s share grew to apx. 45 million by the end of 2017 in the U.S. alone.”

    No, the CIRP report, according to 9to5Google, said, “that the market [for voice addressable intelligent assistants] grew by 18 million units in Q4 of 2017 to bring the total to nearly 45 million units in the US alone.”

    “this still leaves Amazon with 31% head-to-head”

    I am not sure what that means but the CIRP report is clear. Currently, amongst the platforms that CIRP compared Google has 31% of the market in intelligent assistants in the United States and Amazon 69%.

    My impression is that, outside the United States, almost no one an no company takes Amazon’s opportunistic insertion of itself into this market seriously. Google, Microsoft, Facebook and Baidu all have a solid reputation in AI research and voice recognition and analysis. Amazon, not so much. Maybe, Amazon can get there if they put the effort and finance in but, I think it is safe to say that, today, outside the United States (where the weight of Amazon in retail can’t be underestimated) there is no clamouring of consumers for Amazon’s AI offerings in the home.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    I don’t understand why everyone’s obsessed with Google Assistant ‘catching up’ to Alexa via Google Home sales. Assistant is already in the pockets of ~83% of smartphone owners. Echo was an interesting solution to Amazon’s footprint problem, but it’s all Alexa has. Assistant doesn’t have any footprint problem, and home is a small part of it’s reach.

  • JG

    In case anyone with the right connections reads this… I’ve got a suggestion as to how Google could increase the number of Assistant users while also potentially decreasing the number of Alexa users…

    At the October event, along with the Pixel 3 phones and whatever else, Google should launch the Google Go Tablet line running the Go version of Android P. [a 7/8 inch Go Tab, a 9/10 inch Go Tab XL and maybe a 12/15 inch Go Tab XXL]

    This would allow Google to launch Android Go reference hardware, without corrupting their media push for their premium only phones. Their last tablet (which technically the first post-Nexus Pixel device) was before their big advertising push so the common man wouldn’t know to expect premium only from Google’s tablet line.

    Given the current feud between the companies, these could serve as Google’s version of Amazon’s Fire tablets. While flagship tablets haven’t been selling well, Amazon seemingly has been selling enough Fire tablets to warrant a 2017 hardware refresh. If Google can match or beat the Fire tab’s specs and build quality (which I have no doubt they could) while also maintaining a comparable price point then I’m sure they’d sell equally as well. Personally, I’d buy several replace the Fire tabs I use and the ones I’ve given as gifts during 2017 [assuming of course my bank account still has any money after getting a Pixel 3 phone & whatever other hardware Google launches].

    I don’t know how often Amazon issues security patches (my Fire tab is protected against Blueborne at least). But I do know they still use Android 5.1.1 as a base for their OS which is heavily modified to encourage shopping at Amazon. Given comparable hardware profiles, it would be a no-brainer to opt for the tablets that come with the latest OS out of the box and are in line to not only be one of the first devices to get Android Q and R (at least) but also guaranteed monthly security (and performance) updates and have said OS be modified only to improve performance. Google’s would also have access to the much better Play Store out of the box as well.

    The Assistant runs on tablets with Android 6 or higher, which includes Android 9 (P). If Google can keep them in impulse buy price range, and distribute and advertise them like the Google Home devices… That’s another avenue for Google to get people into using the Google Assistant, one that potentially might also convert an Alexa user.