Have A Frightful Time With Google Assistant

OK Google. scare me!

Halloween is almost upon us and your Google Assistant is here to add a little extra frightful fun to your holiday. Using the Assistant on your phone or Google Home, you can now say “OK Google” and invoke a variety of spirit-filled Halloween easter eggs.

If you’re still pondering what costume to wear, the Assistant can help. Just ask her (or him) “what should I be for Halloween?” You’ll be presented with five simple questions and based on your answers, the Assistant will offer up a jovial recommendation.

If you’re looking for a not-so-scary spooky story, just say “OK Google, scare me.” Most of the responses I’ve received so far have been pretty corny but hey, it’s for fun. Right? Asking the Assistant “how do I get rid of monsters” will also conjure up a cheesy joke.

You can also ask Google to add Halloween candy to your shopping list and even get directions to the nearest pumpkin patch. Not a new feature, but fitting for the theme.

The best Halloween-themed command goes a little something like this.

“OK Google, let’s get spooky.”

This one is quite entertaining. Upon your command, the Assistant will cue up an hour-long soundtrack of spooky music and sound effects. Better than that, any Chromecasts or smart-lights in your home will now be subject to the Assistant’s shenanigans. Lights will flicker and Chromecast-enabled TVs will toss up haunted backdrops and play eerie music.

No worries for the faint at heart. I tried this at the office this morning and it’s all family-friendly. Try it out and have some fun.





Source: The Keyword