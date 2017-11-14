We Tried Google Assistant’s New Games And Had A Blast

Last night, right after dinner, I thought it would be a great time to play a few games with the family. Let’s face it: our lives are hectic and busy, and this time of year only gets worse.

Family events, work dinners, holiday shopping, school programs, etc. simply drain away simple time at home with the family.

So, when the opportunity arises, I love doing fun stuff with the kids; especially if we get to involve a little tech in the mix. Don’t get me wrong, I’m a sucker for a good game of Jenga, but as new features roll out to Google Assistant, I’m quite keen to give them a go.

So, instead of pulling out an analog board game, we opted to try out a few of the new games on our Google Home.

There Are A Bunch

First off, there are a bunch of these. Depending on your family’s size, ages, and interest levels, you may only be able to try a few before everything devolves.

For us, we took a stab at 3 games and spent the majority of time on a particular one.

Here’s the list of all the new things you can try, though:

Learn

Hey Google, play Talk Like a Chef

Hey Google, talk to CK-12

Hey Google, play Space Trivia

Hey Google, talk to Study.com

Hey Google, help me with my homework

Hey Google, talk to Trivia Showdown

Hey Google, talk to Math Showdown

Hey Google, talk to Everyday Heroes

Hey Google, play Talk Like an Astronaut

Hey Google, talk to Sporcle Junior

Hey Google, talk to Planet Quiz

Hey Google, talk to Quizizz Student

Hey Google, play Animal Trivia

Hey Google, talk to Mystery Animal

Hey Google, play Musical Chairs

Hey Google, what’s my Justice League superhero?

Hey Google, play Mickey Mouse Adventure

Hey Google, play Sports Illustrated Kids Trivia

Hey Google, play Freeze Dance

Hey Google, play What’s Your Planet?

Hey Google, play What’s Your Inner Animal?

Hey Google, play What Fruit Are You?

Hey Google, play What’s Your Nickname?

Hey Google, play Sound Pet

Hey Google, play This or That

Hey Google, play Guess the Sound

Hey Google, play Lucky Trivia for Families

Hey Google, play Family Sports Trivia

Hey Google, play World Foods Trivia

Hey Google, talk to Tricky Genie

Hey Google, talk to Voice Tic Tac Toe

Hey Google, talk to Ding Dong Coconut

Imagine

Hey Google, tell me the story of The Tired Alien

Hey Google, tell me the story of The Not-So-Scaredy Cat

Hey Google, tell me a story

Hey Google, play Strangest Day Ever

Hey Google, tell me the story of The Chef Who Loved Potatoes

Hey Google, talk to Story Champ

Hey Google, play Jungle Adventure

Hey Google, talk to PlayKids Junior

Hey Google, talk to Short Bedtime Story

As I said above, we only tried three of these in the span of nearly an hour, but one of the games we stayed on for quite some time was Mystery Animal, which is little more than 20 questions. Somehow, playing it with Google Home adds a bit of a cool factor and we went though 6 rounds of guesses before we finally won.

Shop Chromebooks On Amazon

Additionally, we tried the Mickey Mouse Adventure (the 3-year-old’s favorite) and Lucky Trivia for Families. Both of these were fun, but after so many rounds of Mystery Animal, the kids were getting a bit tuckered out.

We Should Do This Again

Overall, it was a fun little space in the evening for us. I don’t feel like we’ve really even scratched the surface of what enjoyment could be had with all these new games, but I assume that by the time we’ve even come close to exhausting it, there will be a whole new slew of activities to enjoy via Google Assistant.

One other big win? Since these are all Assistant-driven activities, you can use them and enjoy them anywhere you can call up the Assistant. Your phone, your Chromebook (Pixelbook for now) or any other Assistant-enabled device will do. Just say “Hey Google” and you are on your way.