Yes, Google Is Running Fuchsia On The Pixelbook: Calm Down

by Gabriel Brangers
By now, you may have heard the news that Google has released documentation on how to install their in-development operating system Fuchsia on the Pixelbook. Before we delve into the dirty bits around this news, lets back up a bit and look at what Fuchsia is, what it isn’t and what it could be.

First and foremost, Fuchsia is an operating system created by Google and open-sourced for the developer community to help build, test and evolve. It is built off of the Zircon (formerly Magenta) microkernel and is completely separate from the Linux kernels that are the foundation of Android and Chrome OS.

For more on the basics of Fuchsia, check out Robby’s article that offers some perspective on the still-mysterious OS.

Google’s Fuchsia OS: Some Perspective

That was over a year ago and while development of the fledgling OS has moved forward, there has been no word from Google as to its intended target, if any. What little we have gleaned from Google came in their traditional cryptic manner from VP of Android engineering, Dave Burke:

Fuchsia is an early-stage experimental project. We, you know, we actually have lots of cool early projects at Google. I think what’s interesting here is its open source, so people can see it and comment on it. Like lots of early-stage projects, it’s gonna probably pivot and morph.

From this, I deduced two possible scenarios for Fuchsia’s direction.

One, Google has a very distinct intention for Fuchsia and that intention is a guarded secret that will remain as such until they’re ready to reveal it. With the arguably premature announcement of Android on Chrome OS, perhaps they want Fuchsia to be a viable, tangible OS before it debuts.

Two, and my personal belief, Google hasn’t a clue what Fuchsia will evolve into and they are developing it as a future OS with the desire to stay ahead of the technological curve. Some would call it future-proofing which is what tech companies do if they’re smart.

What Fuchsia IS NOT is vaporware.

Yeah, I’m looking at you Andromeda. Unlike the elusive Android/Chrome OS killer that never was, Fuchsia has not only a dedicated repository but also confirmation from Google devs that it is a project they are committed to dedicating resources.

[Fuchsia] isn’t a toy thing, it’s not a 20% project, it’s not a dumping ground of a dead thing that we don’t care about anymore.

Fuchsia developer Travis Geiselbrecht

Take that however you wish but clearly, there are those who believe in seeing the Fuchsia project through to completion.

You can take a look at Fuchsia’s brief history and see it is very much tied to embedded systems which lean more towards wearables, mobile devices and IoT but that doesn’t mean it couldn’t potentially be a full-fledged desktop OS. The application of that idea has yet to be seen but the possibility is there.

All of this still brings us to a very inconclusive end to Fuchsia’s purpose and ultimate use-case. The theories run the spectrum but the simple fact remains; Fuchsia is very much an experimental OS with years of development ahead of it before it could plausibly be market-ready.

Even now, deploying Fuchsia on a device requires two machines, a host, and a target device. The USB boot process not only requires developer mode on Chrome OS but is also “destructive” to the USB device used in the process according to the how-to commit.

If that doesn’t sound like a work in progress, I don’t know what does.

So much as it means for the Chrome OS/Android project, let’s just quell the rumors with some logical thought. Google has exhausted unimaginable time and resources in making Chrome OS a mainstream platform and has gone so far as to create the flagship Pixelbook to carry the said torch.

It is beyond my ability to accept that Google produced the Pixelbook and is continuing to meld the Chrome OS and Android ecosystems while planning its ultimate demise with a completely different OS. Then again, I’ve been wrong once or twice and hey, it is Google.

Back to the matter at hand. Fuchsia has been around for well over a year now and there are a couple of devices listed in the Git with which developers can deploy and run the OS. Until recently, the Acer Switch Alpha 12 and the Intel NUC were the only two “officially” supported devices.

Now we have seen the addition of Google’s Pixelbook to that list and this began the landslide of speculations from anyone with a thought on the matter. I, however, am looking at this from a slightly different perspective and my opinion points back to our past theories surrounding Google’s flagship Chromebook.

Developers

I truly believe that Google is doing their best to bring Chrome OS in-house as much as possible. Yes, containers on Chrome OS are still a thing and still being actively worked on by developers. We’ve also seen signs of more powerful Chromebooks popping up in Mountain View that lends a lot of weight to the argument that Google is trying to live inside their own environment.

If Google is looking to create a more Chrome OS-centric atmosphere, it makes sense that they would want the Pixelbook to be as versatile as possible in order to adopt the device internally. That means using it as a developer device.


To presume the news of Fuchsia on the Pixelbook is anything more than Google embracing their own hardware is a pretty big leap of faith that I, personally, am not going to take. Instead, I would say that Google is taking a step towards Chrome OS becoming a native developer’s OS.

Again, this is my opinion based on the evidence in front of me. I’d love to hear your thought especially since many of you are way more well-versed on the programming language surround Fuchsia. If you’d like to learn more about Google’s project, you can do so at the Fuchsia repository here.

I’ll be digging through the commits in my spare time in the hopes of learning more about Fuchsia and its potential uses.

  • RMP

    Maybe Fuchsia is the real reason why Google needed to create the Pixelbook.

    • ChrisGX

      That is a tantalizing thought.

  • mmpaca

    IMHO the product will never be launched under the name Fuschia. A key to it’s making progress will come when Google rebrands it to a final name and kicks off marketing campaigns under that new name.

    For the present the Fuschia name is a typical Google fashion pun name play on the Future

    • Let’s hope you are right. PixelOS would be fine with me.

  • ta2025

    I think the reason why Google dropped the Andromeda name was a C&D letter from Microsoft, who already had an Andromeda OS in the works

    • ChrisGX

      No. Andromeda was a misfired project (or strategic proposal) without a compelling rationale or concrete benefits. The project quickly died. It was never likely to suceed because the intangible benefits of merging two OSes into one carried no weight compared to the tangible gains that followed from the cross-fertilization of Android and Chrome OS.

      Significantly, what Google needs is an OS platform/multiple OS platforms that support Android apps and Progressive Web Apps viz. the apps of the Google consumer application ecosystem. Neither Android nor Chrome OS need to be revised nor merged in order to support Android apps and PWAs. Both platforms (on up-to-date hardware) already provide that support, today.

  • compwagon

    Just a thought: reading through the commit, I’m pretty sure by “destructive”, they mean it will format whatever drive you are using (“destroying” any existing data). Most OS installation media creation tools do the same thing, including the one for Windows 10. I doubt Google would release anything to the public, or even admit to an internal prototype, that literally destroyed hardware.

    • Gabriel Brangers

      I can definitely buy your explanation of “destructive” makes sense.

  • Wearables and immersive reality are a very big part of the future. For Google to preemptively develop a single OS to rule them all, something with support for every kind of hardware is genius. And in my mind that’s what this is gearing up to be. It’s the move that needs to be made to really succeed in that world. If things are made easier for developers to support their many platforms they’ll have the most apps and the best ones. Developing this now may let them be the first out of the gate with a unified OS and the best equipped to stay ahead.

    Maybe my intuition is wrong, but a unified operating system like this would naturally replace it’s predecessors. In the next 10 years Chrome OS and Android RIP.

    • ChrisGX

      The size of an OS in RAM and the processing and energy requirements it imposes in order to achieve anything useful are the things that really matter. The “one OS to rule the all” will remain a slogan until we have a something that scales from tiny to full-fledged implementations. That is not so easy, but Zircon/Fuchsia probably does move the art forward. I think. Zircon can be usefully compared to SeL4, one of the more interesting products of Linux microkernel research.

  • ChrisGX

    “Fuchsia… is built off of the Zircon (formerly Magenta) microkernel and is completely separate from the Linux kernels”

    Linux and Unix-like OSes more broadly can typically tolerate major changes to the OS kernel without necessarily placing application software backward compatibility in jeopardy. Fuchsia, will certainly introduce a new range of Dart based apps into the Google application ecosystem but that doesn’t mean we must assume that Zircon/Fuchsia will be incapable of executing Android apps and PWAs. There is little information on that at this stage but compatibility with Android/PWAs could be the sugar that makes the Fuchsia medicine go down.

  • Being honest. iOS is fast. Maybe Google has realized Android will never have the hardware-based buttery smooth response as iOS until they start over.